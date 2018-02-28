Sheriff's reports for Feb. 21-22

Feb. 21

Matthew Bradley Hawkins, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation.

Tilman Joseph Hill, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Jennifer Gail Lynn, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

James Ellis Mason, 22, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Breylon Devon Meadows, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandi Nicole Morgan, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Maxwell Elliott Walter, 25, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Curtis Wooden, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Feb. 22

Andrew Michael Baker, 21, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Kaitlyn Brooke Brennan, 22, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Rodney Forte Farmer, 25, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Demetris Rafael Golson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Christopher Thomas Hall, 51, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Sherita Denise Harrison, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with tenncare fraud.

Qualin Monte Johnson, 22, of Goodletsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Gary Lee Kirkendoll, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Ashley Nicole Maness, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, non-violent child neglect and cruelty to animals.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and criminal trespass.

Leslie Dawn Spears, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Ashley Norma Stevens, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment.

Cynthia Valentin Stolaas, 36, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

James Scott Tidwell, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Leanna Marie Townsend, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene with property damage and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

