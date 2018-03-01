Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

March 3

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, March 3 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, March 3 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk

10 a.m.

The Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Proceeds from the event will benefit New Leash on Life. Registration and further details may be found at pfac5k.run.

Hoops4Hope

4 p.m.

Hoops4Hope, a benefit for Justin West, will be Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School. It will include a silent auction, barbecue dinner, basketball game with cheerleaders and a three-point contest. For event details, sponsorship and registration information, visit mj4hope.org.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 10th Anniversary Celebration

4 p.m.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 will celebrate its 10th anniversary Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Casual attire is requested, and the event will feature a buffet dinner and deejay. To RSVP or for more information, contact Terry Yates at 615-965-2058 or tjy5058@gmail.com.

Wilson County Democratic Party Chili Cook-off and Social

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will hold its annual Chili Cook-Off and Social on Saturday, March 3 from 5-8 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person with children 12 and younger admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at bit.ly/WCDPChiliSocial or by calling 615-549-6220, emailing contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or at the door.

Wilson Amateur Radio Club meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson Amateur Radio Club will meet Saturday, March 3 at 6 p.m. in room 122 of Labry Hall at Cumberland University. Anyone may attend. For more information, call Tom Parker at 615-587-2337.

Encore Theatre Presents “Dearly Departed”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Dearly Departed,” on Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

March 4

Encore Theatre Presents “Dearly Departed”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Dearly Departed,” on Sunday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

March 5

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, March 5 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

March 6

Stay-at-Home Moms of Lebanon meeting

10 a.m.

Stay-at-Home Moms of Lebanon meet for a park-and-play date Tuesday, March 6 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon. The meeting will be an opportunity to meet other stay-at-home mothers and create friendships for mothers and their children.

Wilson County All-Sing

7 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School, Lebanon High School, Watertown High School, Wilson Central High School and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy choirs will perform individually and as a mass choir at the fifth-annual Wilson County All-Sing on Tuesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at Lebanon High School. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 each. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the choirs of each participating school and Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club community service projects.

March 7

Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Wednesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the Spain House next to First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Guests will be Phyllis and Tom Hunter from American Heritage Trees. For information about the chapter, email margaretgaston@tndar.org,

March 8

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spring Health Fair

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold its Spring Health Fair on Thursday, March 8 from 8-11 a.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Stop by and get the latest information to get and stay healthy. Door prizes will be awarded, but visitors must be present to win.

Wilson County Right to Life Pastors’ Prayer and Information Breakfast

9 a.m.

Wilson County Right to Life will hold a pastors’ prayer and information breakfast March 8 at 9 a.m. at Comfort Suites in Lebanon. Contact Trecia Dillingham at 615-443-5458 to RSVP.

Hip and Knee Pain Seminar

11:30 a.m.

A free seminar on arthritis and joint pain will be Thursday, March 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon at 1411 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. A Tennova orthopedic surgeon will discuss the most common causes of pain and the latest treatment options, from diet and exercise to medications and surgery, including robotic-assisted total and partial knee replacement and total hip replacement. Lunch will be provided, but space is limited. Those who plan to attend may RSVP at tennovaortho.com or call 615-443-2560.

March 9

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, March 9 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Clay Banks, regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

March 10

Encore Theatre Presents “Dearly Departed”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Dearly Departed,” on Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

March 11

Encore Theatre Presents “Dearly Departed”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Dearly Departed,” on Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

March 12

Spring Break STEAM Camp

9 a.m.

The Spring Break STEAM Camp for children 4-13 years old will be Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 16 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet. It will feature math, mixed media arts, painting, drawing, iPads and Chromebook work, coding, reading, group activities and technology. Full- and half-day options are available with limited seating. For more information, call 615-669-5384 or visit bit.ly/springbreakpopups.

March 13

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, March 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

March 15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, March 15 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

March 16

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber St. Patrick’s Day Open House

2 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Open House will be Friday, March 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Light refreshments will be served.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 16, Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 17

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 18

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

2:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. and Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon will be Wednesday, March 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty will present his State of the City address. Early registration is $18 by March 20 at noon and $23 for late registration. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

March 23

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 24

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 Tree Sale

8 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 in Mt. Juliet will hold its fundraising tree sale. Orders will be taken through Saturday, March 24, and all orders are prepaid with payment are due no later than Saturday, March 31. The order form has a list of available stock, along with ordering and payment information. Email Kathy Leedy at aux281@comcast.net for more information.

Walk Across Wilson

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Health Council will hold the Walk Across Wilson event Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. at Don Fox Community Park. The community is invited to enjoy fun festivities, a family walk and door prizes. Youth Leadership Wilson will also present the Hungry for Heroes canned food drive for Wilson County Students. Admission to see favorite characters is one canned food item per person. Parents will need to bring their own camera for pictures.

Veterans Welcome Home Event

10 a.m.

The American Legion Riders Post 281 in Mt. Juliet will present a veterans welcome home event Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Pavilion F at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature opening remarks by Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, guest speakers retired Maj. Bob “Bulldog” Ousley, state Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder, presentation of the colors, a prisoner-of-war missing-in-action missing man ceremony, military equipment display, vendors, door prizes, a silent auction and food for sale. Entertainment will include performances by David and Lil Ricky, the Kings Own Quartet, 2 Men and a Guitar and a special appearance by country music star Johnny Carver.

Lebanon Gas Department Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

The Lebanon Gas Department will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Fiddlers Grove. Hunts will be held every 15 minutes for children from birth to 10 years old. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand. If it’s raining, the event will be March 31.

Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night

6 p.m.

The Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night fundraiser will be Saturday, March 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike. It will feature both live and silent auctions. A $100 ticket will allow two people eat, drink and play games. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-218-5591.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 26

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

March 27

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Tuesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

March 28

Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon

11:30 a.m.

The Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon will be Wednesday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. It will be catered by Wildberry Café and Catering. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at leadershipwilson.com.

March 29

Wilson County 4-H Dessert Auction

6 p.m.

The annual Wilson County 4-H Dessert Auction will be Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Building in Lebanon. All proceeds will be used for scholarships for 4-H members who desire to go to camp but need assistance. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 615-444-9584 or 615-444-6193 or email sshurm2@utk.edu.

Wilson County Library Roast

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will hold its annual Library Roast fundraiser Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. in the Castle Heights Elementary School cafeteria. The roastee will be Susie James, owner and general manager of the radio station WANT FM 98.9 and WCOR AM 1490. Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table sponsorship. Tickets may be purchased from James, a Wilson County Library Board member or at the Wilson County Public Libraries. Jordan’s will cater the event. Funds raised from the event will be used to support public libraries in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.

April 3

Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

The 12th-annual Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Dr. Phillip Kinslow, Ralph McKee Sr., Lanas Smith and Noel Yelton will be part of the 12th class of inductees into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. Tickets for the banquet may be purchased from board treasurer Diane Major by calling 615-444-1890, ext. 3. The cost is $20 per ticket. Jordan’s Catering will prepare the meal.

April 12

Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Wilson Books From Birth will hold its annual Imagination Dinner on Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Table sponsorships for eight are available for $250. Call Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586 to sponsor a table. The dinner follows a “wacky waiter” format. By sponsoring a table, patrons can select a person to be their waiter for the evening. The Imagination Dinner benefits Wilson Books from Birth, a division of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Wilson County. The literacy service mails one age-appropriate book each month to every child in Wilson County from birth to 5 years old at no cost to the family.

April 26

Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will hold its annual Reagan Day Dinner on Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Tuckers Gap Event Center.

May 12

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

March 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

March 6

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Tuesday, March 6 at 5 p.m. in the Cox Cabin at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

March 8

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

March 12

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 13

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, March 13 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 19

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

March 20

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting Tuesday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

March 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 27

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 3

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 17

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 26

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.