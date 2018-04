Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

April 13

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, April 13 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Amy Nichols, director of the Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be the guest speaker. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

A Soldier’s Child Foundation Dinner Banquet

6 p.m.

A Soldier’s Child Foundation will hold its ninth-annual dinner banquet Friday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table for eight. To purchase tickets, visit asoldierschild.org/events/annual-dinner-banquet. For more information, contact Cathy Stufflebean at 615-220-1600 or cathy@asoldierschild.org. A Soldier’s Child Foundation serves Gold Star children of fallen servicemen and women from all U.S. military branches. ASC acknowledges all deaths during active duty and any deaths post military service, due to service related injuries or illnesses. This includes suicides from PTSD-related deaths.

Winfree Bryant Middle School presents “The Mad Tea Party”

7 p.m.

Aviator Drama will present “The Mad Tea Party” on Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

April 14

Hearts Take Flight

9 a.m.

Hearts Take Flight, a tug-of-war event against a King Air 350 plane to benefit the Arc Tennessee, will be Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m. at Hollingshead Aviation at the Smyrna-Rutherford County Airport. The Arc Tennessee is a grassroots, nonprofit, statewide advocacy organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Founded in 1952, the Arc Tennessee is affiliated with the Arc United States and works collaboratively with local chapters across the state.

Wilson County Republican Party meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will meet Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at 1006 Cumberland Center Blvd. in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Mae Beavers, a candidate for Wilson County mayor.

Shine the Light

10 a.m.

Shine the Light, a child abuse awareness event by the Keith Edmonds Foundation, will be Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field, Cumberland University’s football field, at 400 Harding Drive in Lebanon. All ages will be able to enjoy the variety of activities, including inflatables, face painting, a dunk tank, corn hole, games, food and music. And it will all be free. The Wilson County school with the highest number of students in attendance will be awarded the annual Joshua Osborne award. The award is named in memory of the victim of one of Wilson County’s worst cases of child abuse. For more information on the event and the Keith Edmonds Foundation, visit keithedmondsfoundation.org.

Senior Adult Resource Fair

3:30 p.m.

The Senior Adult Resource Fair will be Thursday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. A panel discussion will be at 6 p.m. Registration is available at gracenaz.com/seniorfair or 615-822-9233.

Wilson County Civic League Annual Fundraiser

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Civic League will hold its annual fundraiser Saturday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. The theme will be “Be a Part of the Solution: Sexual Violence Prevention” and will feature guest speaker Shan Foster, senior director of external affairs with YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Tickets are $40 each. For more information, call 615-449-0719.

Winfree Bryant Middle School presents “The Mad Tea Party”

7 p.m.

Aviator Drama will present “The Mad Tea Party” on Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

April 15

Winfree Bryant Middle School presents “The Mad Tea Party”

2 p.m.

Aviator Drama will present “The Mad Tea Party” on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

A Tribute to Military Families

2:30 p.m.

A Tribute to Military Families, starring Lee Greenwood and Rosemarie, will be Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. General admission tickets are $25 or $50 for VIP passes to meet Greenwood and other performers. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be given to Operation Stand Down. For tickets, visit rrnashville.com and click on the events tab.

April 16

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be Monday, April 16 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. All those who come to donate from April 9 through May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. More details are available at redcrossblood.org/lets-do-more.

Mt. Juliet Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Monday, April 16 from 4-6 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

April 17

Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Casino Royale

Noon

Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing will hold its second-annual Casino Royale on Tuesday, April 17 from noon until 2 p.m. at the center at 932 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature blackjack, roulette, poker, craps, slots, lunch, raffle prizes and a special appearance from Elvis Presley. For more information or to RSVP, call Angel at 615-444-1836 or visit qualitycenterrehab.com.

Chill with Kona Ice

2 p.m.

Kona Ice will give away free tastings of a variety of flavors Tuesday, April 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

Watertown Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

Watertown Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, April 17 from 4-6 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

April 18

Hiring Event

9 a.m.

A hiring event will be Wednesday, April 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the American Job Center inside the College of Applied Technology building at 415 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon. Participants should register on jobs4tn.gov, bring a resume and two forms of identification. Employers that will be there include Bridgestone, Wilson County government, Nissan, Panera Bread, Metro Industrial, Ryan’s Restaurant, Hire Dynamics, Leviton and more. For more information, contact Katrina Moss at 615-494-4278 or katrina.moss@tn.gov.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its connection luncheon Wednesday, April 18 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be James Field, president of Concept Technology, who will share tips for an award-winning company culture. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Wednesday, April 18, Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The April 18 show will feature an understudy performance with discounted tickets for $10 each. Tickets for all other shows will be $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 19

W.A. Wright Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

W.A. Wright Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, April 19 from 4-6 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Elzie D. Patton Elementary School Kindergarten Night

5:30 p.m.

Elzie D. Patton Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, April 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Meet and Greet with Wilson County Board of Education member Tom Sottek

6:30 p.m.

Wilson County Board of Education member Tom Sottek, who represents Zone 3 primarily in Mt. Juliet, will hold a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wright Farms Clubhouse at 814 Harrisburg Lane in Mt. Juliet. Refreshments will be provided.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, April 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

April 20

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 21

Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 21 from 7 a.m. until throughout Watertown. It will feature hundreds of booths, thousands of shoppers, antiques, flea market items, tools, collectibles, food and more. For booth rental information, call 615-237-1777 or visit watertowntn.com.

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy PTA Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy’s PTA fundraiser Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 21 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school at 9695 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

CheerVille Spring Fling

9 a.m.

CheerVille in Mt. Juliet will hold its Spring Fling on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott at 1980 Providence Pkwy. There will be a bake sale, raffle, food trucks and more than 25 unique vendors. Proceeds will benefit CheerVille.

Horse Camp for Grown Ups

11 a.m.

Safe Harbor Equine and Livestock Sanctuary will present its second session of Horse Camp for Grown Ups on Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Training Center in Cottontown. The session will focus on basic horsemanship and equitation, including groundwork, riding and driving. Horse Camp for Grown Ups is designed for current horse owners, as well as those who are interested in purchasing or adopting a horse in the future. Participants are encouraged to bring their own horse, or they may borrow one for the day. SHELS is based in Sumner County and has foster farms throughout Middle Tennessee, including Robertson, Wilson, Williamson and Davidson counties and in southern Kentucky.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 22

Dreamland Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Open House Party

1:30 p.m.

Dreamland Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will hold a free open house party Sunday, April 22 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the shelter at 1240 Kelley Lane in Lebanon. Organizers ask all visitors, including vendors, to bring something from the organization’s wish list, which includes paper towels, Clorox wipes, bleach, liquid laundry detergent, 33 gallon and 13 gallon garbage bags and Purina One chicken and rice food. Visitors should bring their own blankets or chairs.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 23

Southside School Kindergarten Night

5 p.m.

Southside School will play host to a kindergarten night Monday, April 23 from 5-7 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Wilson County Red Cross volunteers quarterly meeting

6 p.m.

Wilson County American Red Cross volunteers will meet Monday, April 23 from 6-7 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon in the reception room. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is welcome. Food and beverages will be provided. For more information, call Vicki Anderson at 615-521-6981.

April 24

West Elementary School Kindergarten Night

3:30 p.m.

West Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, April 24 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

April 25

Curriculum Fair

9 a.m.

The Curriculum Fair will be Wednesday, April 25 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature local and national vendors and private vendors selling new and used curriculum for homeschool students. For more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

April 26

Rutland Elementary School Kindergarten Night

3 p.m.

Rutland Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, April 26 from 3-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Mt. Juliet Parks Department Trivia Night

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Parks Department will hold trivia night Thursday, April 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center. The cost is $35 per person, or a table is $250. It will feature a light dinner and participants showing off their vast knowledge of useless facts. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds will benefit the Mt. Juliet parks system.

Wilson County Tea Party Meet and Greet the Candidates

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Tea Party will hold its Meet and Greet the Candidates event Thursday, April 26 from 7-9 p.m. at Music Valley Baptist Church at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. All voters and candidates for school boards, county and state offices in any of the counties in the Sixth Congressional District are invited. The event is sponsored by the Wilson County Tea Party and newly revitalized Tennessee Sixth Congressional District Tea Party. For more information, call Rob Joines at 615-305-5455 or Tom Hoffman at 615-403-0010.

April 27

Whip Crackin’ Rodeo

7 p.m.

The ninth-annual Whip Crackin’ Rodeo will be Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-504-1045 or visit whipcrackinrodeo.com. Discounted tickets are available at all Wilson Bank & Trust locations, John Greer State Farm Insurance, THW Insurance Services, Boot Barn and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office.

April 28

Mt. Juliet Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The semi-annual community yard sale to benefit the Mt. Juliet parks system will be Saturday, April 28 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Mundy Park. Booths are $20. For more information, visit mtjuliet-tn.gov/167/parks-recreation-department.

Spring Fest in the Grove

10 a.m.

Spring Fest in the Grove will be Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free event will feature plants, gardening experts, speakers, demonstrations, food and more. A silent auction will be featured to benefit the children’s garden. For more information, call 615-547-6111 or @springfestinthegrove on Facebook.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 Barbecue Fundraiser

4 p.m.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 will hold its barbecue fundraiser Saturday, April 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Hermitage Presbyterian Church at 421 Highland View Drive in Hermitage. Adult meals will be $10, and children 6 and younger can eat for $5. Contact Rachel at 615-573-4653 for tickets or more information.

Whip Crackin’ Rodeo

7 p.m.

The ninth-annual Whip Crackin’ Rodeo will be Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-504-1045 or visit whipcrackinrodeo.com. Discounted tickets are available at all Wilson Bank & Trust locations, John Greer State Farm Insurance, THW Insurance Services, Boot Barn and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office.

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

4:30 a.m.

Ride the Music City Star to the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday, April 28 in Nashville. The train will leave the Lebanon station at 4:30 a.m., stop at the other stations in Wilson County and arrive at Riverfront Station at 5:30 a.m. On the return trip, the train will leave Riverfront at noon and arrive in Lebanon at 1 p.m. Roundtrip tickets are $12 each and available at ticketsnashville.com.

April 30

Carroll-Oakland School Kindergarten Night

4:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland School will play host to a kindergarten night Monday, April 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

May 1

Stoner Creek Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4:30 p.m.

Stoner Creek Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, May 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner

5:30 p.m.

The Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner will be Tuesday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Venue 142 at 142 Public Square in Lebanon. Advance tickets are required and $35 per person. The event will feature speaker Jim Hoobler, senior curator of art and architecture at the Tennessee State Museum, a silent auction and dinner. To preview the silent auction, visit historiclebanon.com/silentauction. For tickets, visit historiclebanon.com/friendsdinner or 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets should be purchased by April. 25. Anyone with questions may call 615-547-9795.

“Suicide: The Ripple Effect” Film Screening

7:30 p.m.

A screening of the film, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” will be Tuesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Providence Stadium 14 at 401 Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. For more on the film, visit suicidetherippleeffect.com. To reserve tickets, visit gathr.us/screening/23132 or contact Joanne Perley at jperley@tspn.org for more information.

May 3

Springdale Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

Springdale Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, May 3 from 4-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner will be Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will feature Super Talk 99.7’s Brian Wilson at master of ceremonies, Sixth District congressional candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose and gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee as keynote speaker. Tickets are $50 each, tables for 10 at $500 or a campaign table for $250 and are available on Eventbrite.

May 4

Carroll-Oakland School presents “The Little Mermaid”

6:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland School theatre students will present the play, “The Little Mermaid” on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and students and faculty will be admitted for free.

May 5

Lebanon High School Softball Scramble

8 a.m.

The Lebanon High School Softball Scramble will be Saturday, May 5 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. The entry fee is $110 if paid before April 1 and $125 after. To enter, visit pinecreekgolf.net. For sponsor information or to get questions answered, contact Stacy Bennett at 615-519-2963 or visit lhssoftball2017@gmail.com.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The third-annual Ducky Derby to benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center will be Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Highway 231 North Cumberland Bridge. Ducks may be adopted for $5 each at the Help Center at 203 W. High St. in Lebanon or from any Wilson County Community Help Center board member. First place will receive $2,500, second will get $1,500, third will get $750, and last place will receive $100. Participants do not have to be present to win.

May 8

Tuckers Crossroads School Kindergarten Night

3:30 p.m.

Tuckers Crossroads School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, May 8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

May 12

Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride

9:45 a.m.

The second-annual Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride will be Saturday, May 12 with prayer and pledge at 9:45 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m. at Blue Moon Barbecue at 711 Park Ave. in Lebanon. The cost is $20 per driver and $5 per rider, and all proceeds will benefit Empower Me. Online registration is available at empowermecenter.com. For more information, contact Beth Goolesby at 615-202-5388 or bethgoolesby@empowermecenter.com.

Bark in the Park

11 a.m.

The 18th-annual Bark in the Park to benefit New Leash on Life will be Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Admission is free, and the event will feature games, giveaways, agility and lure courses and more. For more information, email director@newleashonline.com or call 615-418-7003.

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. All proceeds with benefit Alive Hospice. There will be several prizes to be won, a silent auction, barbecue lunch. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call or text David at 615-483-7800 or visit pinecreekgolf.net for more information.

Watertown High School Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

Watertown High School will induct its second class of honorees Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m. into the Watertown High School Hall of Fame. The inductees will be Debbie Loftis, Bill Robinson and John Donnell Johnson. Tickets are $20 per person and will go on sale Monday, April 2 in the main office at Watertown High School.

May 14

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic

11 a.m.

The 14th annual Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic will be Monday, May 14 at the Golf Club of Tennessee. Tee time will be at 1 p.m. with registration opening at 11 a.m. It will feature lunch, a round of golf and dinner with an awards program to follow, all in support of Habitat of Greater Nashville’s affordable homeownership program. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Lauren Lane Payne at llanepayne@habitatnashville.org.

May 19

Historic Hustle

7:30 a.m.

The first Historic Hustle, a one-three-mile walk and run through Lebanon, will be Saturday, May 19 from 7:30-10 a.m. at the Lebanon Public Square. The $25 registration fee will include entry and an event T-shirt. Children 16 and younger are free. Participants are encouraged to bring their pets. To register, visit historiclebanon.com.

June 15

Lebanon Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 28

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 7

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com..

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

April 12

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Thursday, April 12 at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

April 16

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will met Monday, April 16, at 5 p.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, April 16 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 17

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

April 19

Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority meeting

11 a.m.

The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will have an executive committee meeting Thursday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at its office at 206 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. Lunch will be served at noon, and the authority’s quarterly meeting will begin following lunch.

Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

April 24

Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:30 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon in the second-floor conference room.

April 26

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 3

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 7

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 10

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.