Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

April 19

Wilson County Schools Teacher Recruitment Fair

3:30 p.m.

Wilson County Schools will hold its third-annual teacher recruitment fair Thursday, April 19 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Administrators from each school will be present to allow potential teachers to make a first impression. Anyone with questions or for more information may contact Deanna Barnes at 615-453-4676 or barnedea100@wcschools.com.

W.A. Wright Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

W.A. Wright Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, April 19 from 4-6 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Elzie D. Patton Elementary School Kindergarten Night

5:30 p.m.

Elzie D. Patton Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, April 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Meet and Greet with Wilson County Board of Education member Tom Sottek

6:30 p.m.

Wilson County Board of Education member Tom Sottek, who represents Zone 3 primarily in Mt. Juliet, will hold a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wright Farms Clubhouse at 814 Harrisburg Lane in Mt. Juliet. Refreshments will be provided.

#CUintheLibrary Speaker Series at Cumberland

6:30 p.m.

Dr. Ming Wang will be the guest speaker Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Vise Library’s #CUintheLibrary Speaker Series at Cumberland University. He will discuss “Science & Faith: Friend or Foes?” The speaker series is open to the public.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, April 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, April 19 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Lebanon High School presents “Guys and Dolls”

7 p.m.

Lebanon High School will present the musical, “Guys and Dolls,” on Thursday, April 19, Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. The cast and crew, which consists of 54 Lebanon High School students, are directed by Cayla Sweet in theater, with Brenna Fitzgerald in choir and Tyler Cross in dance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 7 years old and older. Children younger than 7 will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at the Lebanon High School website under online payments.

April 20

Country Living Fair

10 a.m.

The Country Living Fair will be Friday, April 20, Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center and James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Gates will open Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 8:30 a.m. for early-bird ticketholders. Tickets are $13 for a one-day admission in advance and $18 at the door. Three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $25 at the door. An early-bird three-day weekend pass is available for $40 and grants early admission April 20-21 at 8:30 a.m. For children 16 and younger, admission is free. For tickets and additional information, including a list of vendors, contact Stella Show Management Co. at 866-500-FAIR or stellashows.com. For tickets and additional details, visit countryliving.com/fair.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

Lebanon High School presents “Guys and Dolls”

7 p.m.

Lebanon High School will present the musical, “Guys and Dolls,” on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. The cast and crew, which consists of 54 Lebanon High School students, are directed by Cayla Sweet in theater, with Brenna Fitzgerald in choir and Tyler Cross in dance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 7 years old and older. Children younger than 7 will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at the Lebanon High School website under online payments.

Cumberland Chorale, University Singers Spring Concert

7 p.m.

The Cumberland Chorale and University Singers’ spring choral concert will be Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus.

The popular annual concert is free to the public, but reservations are recommended. For reservations, call Molly Agee at 615-547-1331.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy presents “Singin’ in the Rain”

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s high school drama students will perform “Singin’ in the Rain” on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per adult and $7 per student. Cash and checks will be accepted. Also, concessions will be available before the show and during intermission. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy is at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The performance will be in the gymnasium.

April 21

Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 21 from 7 a.m. until throughout Watertown. It will feature hundreds of booths, thousands of shoppers, antiques, flea market items, tools, collectibles, food and more. For booth rental information, call 615-237-1777 or visit watertowntn.com.

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy PTA Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy’s PTA fundraiser Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 21 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school at 9695 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

CheerVille Spring Fling

9 a.m.

CheerVille in Mt. Juliet will hold its Spring Fling on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott at 1980 Providence Pkwy. There will be a bake sale, raffle, food trucks and more than 25 unique vendors. Proceeds will benefit CheerVille.

Country Living Fair

10 a.m.

The Country Living Fair will be Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center and James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Gates will open Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 8:30 a.m. for early-bird ticketholders. Tickets are $13 for a one-day admission in advance and $18 at the door. Three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $25 at the door. An early-bird three-day weekend pass is available for $40 and grants early admission April 20-21 at 8:30 a.m. For children 16 and younger, admission is free. For tickets and additional information, including a list of vendors, contact Stella Show Management Co. at 866-500-FAIR or stellashows.com. For tickets and additional details, visit countryliving.com/fair.

First Responders Family Appreciation Day

11 a.m.

The second first responders family appreciation day will be Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Landing at Joy Church at 10085 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. All first responders and their immediate families are invited. For more information, call the church at 615-773-5252 or visit joychurch.net.

Horse Camp for Grown Ups

11 a.m.

Safe Harbor Equine and Livestock Sanctuary will present its second session of Horse Camp for Grown Ups on Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Training Center in Cottontown. The session will focus on basic horsemanship and equitation, including groundwork, riding and driving. Horse Camp for Grown Ups is designed for current horse owners, as well as those who are interested in purchasing or adopting a horse in the future. Participants are encouraged to bring their own horse, or they may borrow one for the day. SHELS is based in Sumner County and has foster farms throughout Middle Tennessee, including Robertson, Wilson, Williamson and Davidson counties and in southern Kentucky.

Free Grocery Giveaway

3 p.m.

Life Church in Lebanon will sponsor a free grocery giveaway Saturday, April 21 at 3 p.m. in the Kids World daycare parking lot on Cumberland Street in Lebanon. The event is open to everyone. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church 152nd Anniversary

4 p.m.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church will celebrate its 152nd anniversary Saturday, April 21 at 4 p.m. with a musical with several choirs from the community; Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. with a pre-anniversary fellowship dinner; and Sunday, April 29 at 10 a.m. with a praise and worship service.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

Lebanon High School presents “Guys and Dolls”

7 p.m.

Lebanon High School will present the musical, “Guys and Dolls,” on Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. The cast and crew, which consists of 54 Lebanon High School students, are directed by Cayla Sweet in theater, with Brenna Fitzgerald in choir and Tyler Cross in dance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 7 years old and older. Children younger than 7 will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at the Lebanon High School website under online payments.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy presents “Singin’ in the Rain”

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s high school drama students will perform “Singin’ in the Rain” on Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per adult and $7 per student. Cash and checks will be accepted. Also, concessions will be available before the show and during intermission. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy is at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The performance will be in the gymnasium.

April 22

Country Living Fair

10 a.m.

The Country Living Fair will be Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center and James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Gates will open Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 8:30 a.m. for early-bird ticketholders. Tickets are $13 for a one-day admission in advance and $18 at the door. Three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $25 at the door. An early-bird three-day weekend pass is available for $40 and grants early admission April 20-21 at 8:30 a.m. For children 16 and younger, admission is free. For tickets and additional information, including a list of vendors, contact Stella Show Management Co. at 866-500-FAIR or stellashows.com. For tickets and additional details, visit countryliving.com/fair.

Dreamland Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Open House Party

1:30 p.m.

Dreamland Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will hold a free open house party Sunday, April 22 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the shelter at 1240 Kelley Lane in Lebanon. Organizers ask all visitors, including vendors, to bring something from the organization’s wish list, which includes paper towels, Clorox wipes, bleach, liquid laundry detergent, 33 gallon and 13 gallon garbage bags and Purina One chicken and rice food. Visitors should bring their own blankets or chairs.

Lebanon High School presents “Guys and Dolls”

2 p.m.

Lebanon High School will present the musical, “Guys and Dolls,” on Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. The cast and crew, which consists of 54 Lebanon High School students, are directed by Cayla Sweet in theater, with Brenna Fitzgerald in choir and Tyler Cross in dance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 7 years old and older. Children younger than 7 will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at the Lebanon High School website under online payments.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy presents “Singin’ in the Rain”

2 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s high school drama students will perform “Singin’ in the Rain on Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per adult and $7 per student. Cash and checks will be accepted. Also, concessions will be available before the show and during intermission. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy is at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The performance will be in the gymnasium.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 23

Southside School Kindergarten Night

5 p.m.

Southside School will play host to a kindergarten night Monday, April 23 from 5-7 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Wilson County Red Cross volunteers quarterly meeting

6 p.m.

Wilson County American Red Cross volunteers will meet Monday, April 23 from 6-7 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon in the reception room. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is welcome. Food and beverages will be provided. For more information, call Vicki Anderson at 615-521-6981.

April 24

West Elementary School Kindergarten Night

3:30 p.m.

West Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, April 24 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Community Suicide Prevention and Awareness Workshop

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools will present a community suicide prevention and awareness workshop Tuesday, April 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Walter J. Baird Middle School at 131 WJB Pride Lane in Lebanon. The facilitator will be Brenda Harper with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, who will talk about risk factors, warning signs, statistics, suicidal ideation, elevated risk factors, situation, behavioral and verbal cures and question, persuade and refer. Free materials, childcare and snacks will be available. To RSVP, contact Beth Petty at 615-453-2693 or beth.petty@lssd.org.

April 25

Curriculum Fair

9 a.m.

The Curriculum Fair will be Wednesday, April 25 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature local and national vendors and private vendors selling new and used curriculum for homeschool students. For more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Credit and Finances Class

7 p.m.

A class to help rebuild credit, pay off debt and be better prepared for retirement will be Wednesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. The instructor has years of experience in the banking and loan industry and will share knowledge on how to get wealth. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

April 26

Rutland Elementary School Kindergarten Night

3 p.m.

Rutland Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, April 26 from 3-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Mt. Juliet Parks Department Trivia Night

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Parks Department will hold trivia night Thursday, April 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center. The cost is $35 per person, or a table is $250. It will feature a light dinner and participants showing off their vast knowledge of useless facts. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds will benefit the Mt. Juliet parks system.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church 152nd Anniversary

6 p.m.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church will celebrate its 152nd anniversary Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. with a pre-anniversary fellowship dinner; and Sunday, April 29 at 10 a.m. with a praise and worship service.

Wilson County Tea Party Meet and Greet the Candidates

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Tea Party will hold its Meet and Greet the Candidates event Thursday, April 26 from 7-9 p.m. at Music Valley Baptist Church at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. All voters and candidates for school boards, county and state offices in any of the counties in the Sixth Congressional District are invited. The event is sponsored by the Wilson County Tea Party and newly revitalized Tennessee Sixth Congressional District Tea Party. For more information, call Rob Joines at 615-305-5455 or Tom Hoffman at 615-403-0010.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, April 26 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

April 27

Whip Crackin’ Rodeo

7 p.m.

The ninth-annual Whip Crackin’ Rodeo will be Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-504-1045 or visit whipcrackinrodeo.com. Discounted tickets are available at all Wilson Bank & Trust locations, John Greer State Farm Insurance, THW Insurance Services, Boot Barn and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office.

April 28

Mt. Juliet Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The semi-annual community yard sale to benefit the Mt. Juliet parks system will be Saturday, April 28 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Mundy Park. Booths are $20. For more information, visit mtjuliet-tn.gov/167/parks-recreation-department.

Free Clothing Giveaway

8 a.m.

A free clothing giveaway will be Saturday, April 28 from 8 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Felecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

Drug Take-Back Initiative

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Gibb’s Pharmacy, will hold a drug take-back initiative Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Gibb’s Pharmacy at 1427 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon for anyone who wants to dispose of unwanted and/or expired prescription and non-prescription drugs; no questions will be asked. No syringes will be accepted, whether used or new, and no inhalers will be accepted.

Spring Fest in the Grove

10 a.m.

Spring Fest in the Grove will be Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free event will feature plants, gardening experts, speakers, demonstrations, food and more. A silent auction will be featured to benefit the children’s garden. For more information, call 615-547-6111 or @springfestinthegrove on Facebook.

A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival

Noon

A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival will be Saturday, April 28 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. More than 20 wineries will be featured, along with specialty food vendors and crafters. For tickets and more information, visit atoasttotennessee.com or call the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce at 615-758-3478.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 Barbecue Fundraiser

4 p.m.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 will hold its barbecue fundraiser Saturday, April 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Hermitage Presbyterian Church at 421 Highland View Drive in Hermitage. Adult meals will be $10, and children 6 and younger can eat for $5. Contact Rachel at 615-573-4653 for tickets or more information.

Whip Crackin’ Rodeo

7 p.m.

The ninth-annual Whip Crackin’ Rodeo will be Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-504-1045 or visit whipcrackinrodeo.com. Discounted tickets are available at all Wilson Bank & Trust locations, John Greer State Farm Insurance, THW Insurance Services, Boot Barn and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office.

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

4:30 a.m.

Ride the Music City Star to the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday, April 28 in Nashville. The train will leave the Lebanon station at 4:30 a.m., stop at the other stations in Wilson County and arrive at Riverfront Station at 5:30 a.m. On the return trip, the train will leave Riverfront at noon and arrive in Lebanon at 1 p.m. Roundtrip tickets are $12 each and available at ticketsnashville.com.

April 29

Makenzie’s Car Wash for a Cure

8 a.m.

Makenzie’s Car Wash for a Cure will be Sunday, April 29 at the Burger King at 11547 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Makenzie and her family and friends have raised more than $72,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, an organization that is near and dear to Makenzie and her family. The foundation has succeeded to find a cure for her so she can graduate high school in May and go to college in the fall. To read about her journey, visit pbtf.convio.net/goto/makenziescarwash.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church 152nd Anniversary

10 a.m.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church will celebrate its 152nd anniversary Sunday, April 29 at 10 a.m. with a praise and worship service.

April 30

Carroll-Oakland School Kindergarten Night

4:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland School will play host to a kindergarten night Monday, April 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

May 1

Stoner Creek Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4:30 p.m.

Stoner Creek Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, May 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner

5:30 p.m.

The Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner will be Tuesday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Venue 142 at 142 Public Square in Lebanon. Advance tickets are required and $35 per person. The event will feature speaker Jim Hoobler, senior curator of art and architecture at the Tennessee State Museum, a silent auction and dinner. To preview the silent auction, visit historiclebanon.com/silentauction. For tickets, visit historiclebanon.com/friendsdinner or 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets should be purchased by April. 25. Anyone with questions may call 615-547-9795.

“Suicide: The Ripple Effect” Film Screening

7:30 p.m.

A screening of the film, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” will be Tuesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Providence Stadium 14 at 401 Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. For more on the film, visit suicidetherippleeffect.com. To reserve tickets, visit gathr.us/screening/23132 or contact Joanne Perley at jperley@tspn.org for more information.

May 2

UT Extension About Book Club meeting

Noon

The University of Tennessee Extension’s About Book Club will meet Wednesday, May 2 from noon until 1 p.m. at the UT Extension office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month is “Constance: The Tragic and Scandalous Life of Mrs. Oscar Wilde,” by Franny Moyle. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

May 3

Mt. Juliet Business Block Party

11 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Business Block Party will be Thursday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park. For more information, visit mtjulietbusiness.eventbrite.com.

Springdale Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

Springdale Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, May 3 from 4-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market Opening

4 p.m.

The Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market will open Thursday, May 3 from 4-7 p.m. outside the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. It will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. following and will feature a Pick Tennessee-certified, producers-only market with locally sourced food and beverage stations plus local makers.

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner will be Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will feature Super Talk 99.7’s Brian Wilson at master of ceremonies, Sixth District congressional candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose and gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee as keynote speaker. Tickets are $50 each, tables for 10 at $500 or a campaign table for $250 and are available on Eventbrite.

Watertown High School Band and Choir Spring Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School concert band and choir will hold their spring concert Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. in the school theater. Admission will be $5 per person. The theme will be “Laugh, Think, Cry.”

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 3 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 4

Carroll-Oakland School presents “The Little Mermaid”

6:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland School theatre students will present the play, “The Little Mermaid” on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and students and faculty will be admitted for free.

May 5

Lebanon High School Softball Scramble

8 a.m.

The Lebanon High School Softball Scramble will be Saturday, May 5 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. The entry fee is $110 if paid before April 1 and $125 after. To enter, visit pinecreekgolf.net. For sponsor information or to get questions answered, contact Stacy Bennett at 615-519-2963 or visit lhssoftball2017@gmail.com.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The third-annual Ducky Derby to benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center will be Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Highway 231 North Cumberland Bridge. Ducks may be adopted for $5 each at the Help Center at 203 W. High St. in Lebanon or from any Wilson County Community Help Center board member. First place will receive $2,500, second will get $1,500, third will get $750, and last place will receive $100. Participants do not have to be present to win.

May 8

Tuckers Crossroads School Kindergarten Night

3:30 p.m.

Tuckers Crossroads School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, May 8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

May 10

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 10 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 12

Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride

9:45 a.m.

The second-annual Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride will be Saturday, May 12 with prayer and pledge at 9:45 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m. at Blue Moon Barbecue at 711 Park Ave. in Lebanon. The cost is $20 per driver and $5 per rider, and all proceeds will benefit Empower Me. Online registration is available at empowermecenter.com. For more information, contact Beth Goolesby at 615-202-5388 or bethgoolesby@empowermecenter.com.

Bark in the Park

11 a.m.

The 18th-annual Bark in the Park to benefit New Leash on Life will be Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Admission is free, and the event will feature games, giveaways, agility and lure courses and more. For more information, email director@newleashonline.com or call 615-418-7003.

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. All proceeds with benefit Alive Hospice. There will be several prizes to be won, a silent auction, barbecue lunch. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call or text David at 615-483-7800 or visit pinecreekgolf.net for more information.

Watertown High School Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

Watertown High School will induct its second class of honorees Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m. into the Watertown High School Hall of Fame. The inductees will be Debbie Loftis, Bill Robinson and John Donnell Johnson. Tickets are $20 per person and will go on sale Monday, April 2 in the main office at Watertown High School.

May 14

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic

11 a.m.

The 14th annual Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic will be Monday, May 14 at the Golf Club of Tennessee. Tee time will be at 1 p.m. with registration opening at 11 a.m. It will feature lunch, a round of golf and dinner with an awards program to follow, all in support of Habitat of Greater Nashville’s affordable homeownership program. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Lauren Lane Payne at llanepayne@habitatnashville.org.

May 17

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 17 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 19

Historic Hustle

7:30 a.m.

The first Historic Hustle, a one-three-mile walk and run through Lebanon, will be Saturday, May 19 from 7:30-10 a.m. at the Lebanon Public Square. The $25 registration fee will include entry and an event T-shirt. Children 16 and younger are free. Participants are encouraged to bring their pets. To register, visit historiclebanon.com.

June 15

Lebanon Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 23

Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble

8 a.m.

The Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 23 at 8 a.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. The tournament will benefit Wilson County Christmas for All and Special Olympics. The cost is $85 per player and will include a round of golf, range balls, lunch and prizes. For more information, contact Sonny Woodbridge at 615-681-1838, Ken Conde at 412-559-5360 or David Thompson at 615-330-1044.

June 28

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 7

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com..

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

April 19

Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority meeting

11 a.m.

The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will have an executive committee meeting Thursday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at its office at 206 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. Lunch will be served at noon, and the authority’s quarterly meeting will begin following lunch.

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday April 19 at 4p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 20

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, April 20 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, April 20 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 23

Lebanon Airport Commission special-called meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet in a special-called meeting Monday, April 23 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

April 24

Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:30 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon in the second-floor conference room.

Lebanon Public Service and Transportation Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Public Service and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, April 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 26

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Thursday, April 26 at 5 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 3

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 7

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 10

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.