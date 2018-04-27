Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

April 28

Mt. Juliet Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The semi-annual community yard sale to benefit the Mt. Juliet parks system will be Saturday, April 28 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Mundy Park. Booths are $20. For more information, visit mtjuliet-tn.gov/167/parks-recreation-department.

Hickory Lake Farms Yard Sale

7 a.m.

A neighborhood yard sale will be Saturday, April 28 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Hickory Lake Farms in Mt. Juliet.

Free Clothing Giveaway

8 a.m.

A free clothing giveaway will be Saturday, April 28 from 8 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Felecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

Wilson County Conservative Republicans meeting

9:15 a.m.

The Wilson County Conservative Republicans will meet Saturday, April 28 at 9:15 a.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at Providence. The guest speakers will be Commissioner Bobby Franklin and other invited county commissioners, and state Sen. Mark Pody will also give a report on the end of the legislative session.

Drug Take-Back Initiative

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Gibb’s Pharmacy, will hold a drug take-back initiative Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Gibb’s Pharmacy at 1427 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon for anyone who wants to dispose of unwanted and/or expired prescription and non-prescription drugs; no questions will be asked. No syringes will be accepted, whether used or new, and no inhalers will be accepted.

Spring Fest in the Grove

10 a.m.

Spring Fest in the Grove will be Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free event will feature plants, gardening experts, speakers, demonstrations, food and more. A silent auction will be featured to benefit the children’s garden. For more information, call 615-547-6111 or @springfestinthegrove on Facebook.

Leeville Family Fun Day

10 a.m.

The 11th annual Leeville Family Fun Day will be Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust at 440 Hwy. 109 N in Lebanon. The festivities will include live music, vendor booths, free inflatables, a petting zoo, an emergency vehicle display and concessions from Hoite’s Barbecue and Kona Shaved Ice. Admission will be free.

Wilson County Veterans Museum Volunteer Orientation

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Veterans Museum is in search of reliable, responsible and dedicated volunteers who would like to oversee the museum from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on an occasional Saturday to help with field trips. A volunteer orientation will be Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until noon for anyone interested in volunteering. The museum is at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival

Noon

A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival will be Saturday, April 28 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. More than 20 wineries will be featured, along with specialty food vendors and crafters. For tickets and more information, visit atoasttotennessee.com or call the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce at 615-758-3478.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 Barbecue Fundraiser

4 p.m.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 will hold its barbecue fundraiser Saturday, April 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Hermitage Presbyterian Church at 421 Highland View Drive in Hermitage. Adult meals will be $10, and children 6 and younger can eat for $5. Contact Rachel at 615-573-4653 for tickets or more information.

Whip Crackin’ Rodeo

7 p.m.

The ninth-annual Whip Crackin’ Rodeo will be Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-504-1045 or visit whipcrackinrodeo.com. Discounted tickets are available at all Wilson Bank & Trust locations, John Greer State Farm Insurance, THW Insurance Services, Boot Barn and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office.

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

4:30 a.m.

Ride the Music City Star to the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday, April 28 in Nashville. The train will leave the Lebanon station at 4:30 a.m., stop at the other stations in Wilson County and arrive at Riverfront Station at 5:30 a.m. On the return trip, the train will leave Riverfront at noon and arrive in Lebanon at 1 p.m. Roundtrip tickets are $12 each and available at ticketsnashville.com.

April 29

Makenzie’s Car Wash for a Cure

8 a.m.

Makenzie’s Car Wash for a Cure will be Sunday, April 29 at the Burger King at 11547 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Makenzie and her family and friends have raised more than $72,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, an organization that is near and dear to Makenzie and her family. The foundation has succeeded to find a cure for her so she can graduate high school in May and go to college in the fall. To read about her journey, visit pbtf.convio.net/goto/makenziescarwash.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church 152nd Anniversary

10 a.m.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church will celebrate its 152nd anniversary Sunday, April 29 at 10 a.m. with a praise and worship service.

April 30

Carroll-Oakland School Kindergarten Night

4:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland School will play host to a kindergarten night Monday, April 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

May 1

Wilson County Schools’ Prekindergarten Roundup

11 a.m.

Wilson County Schools will hold a prekindergarten roundup Tuesday, May 1 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon for parents of 3-5 year olds in Wilson County who are interested in prekindergarten or have applied. The event will feature speech-language, developmental, vision and hearing screenings, along with free food, games and prizes. For more information, contact Anne Barger at bargera@wcschools.com or Cindy Johnson at johnsoncd@wcschools.com.

Stoner Creek Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4:30 p.m.

Stoner Creek Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, May 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner

5:30 p.m.

The Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner will be Tuesday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Venue 142 at 142 Public Square in Lebanon. Advance tickets are required and $35 per person. The event will feature speaker Jim Hoobler, senior curator of art and architecture at the Tennessee State Museum, a silent auction and dinner. To preview the silent auction, visit historiclebanon.com/silentauction. For tickets, visit historiclebanon.com/friendsdinner or 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets should be purchased by April. 25. Anyone with questions may call 615-547-9795.

“Suicide: The Ripple Effect” Film Screening

7:30 p.m.

A screening of the film, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” will be Tuesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Providence Stadium 14 at 401 Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. For more on the film, visit suicidetherippleeffect.com. To reserve tickets, visit gathr.us/screening/23132 or contact Joanne Perley at jperley@tspn.org for more information.

May 2

UT Extension About Book Club meeting

Noon

The University of Tennessee Extension’s About Book Club will meet Wednesday, May 2 from noon until 1 p.m. at the UT Extension office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month is “Constance: The Tragic and Scandalous Life of Mrs. Oscar Wilde,” by Franny Moyle. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

May 3

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Sisters at Heart Boutique

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold its Sisters at Heart Boutique on Thursday, May 3 from 7a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday, May 4 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient conference room. It will feature a selection of ladies’ clothing and accessories, featuring the latest spring and summer fashions.

Wilson County Retired Teachers Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon. The meeting will include end-of-year activities, along with several guests participating in the program. Anyone who plans to bring a guest should make sure they are counted. The social and hospitality committee will provide a lunch after the meeting with Linda Erwin coordinating lunch. Anyone with questions may call 615-444-0071. The May project will be Wilson County’s New Leash on Life, and needs are baby kitten food, copy paper, Ziploc sandwich bags and Ziploc quart bags.

Mt. Juliet Business Block Party

11 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Business Block Party will be Thursday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park. For more information, visit mtjulietbusiness.eventbrite.com.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, May 3 from noon until 5 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic and Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. All those who come to donate through May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

National Day of Prayer

11 a.m.

The National Day of Prayer for Wilson County will be observed Thursday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the sanctuary at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. Several state, county and city official will be there to pray for the country, state, county and city. For more information, call the church office at 615-444-3315 or visit lebanonfumc.com.

Springdale Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

Springdale Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, May 3 from 4-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market Opening

4 p.m.

The Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market will open Thursday, May 3 from 4-7 p.m. outside the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. It will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. following and will feature a Pick Tennessee-certified, producers-only market with locally sourced food and beverage stations plus local makers.

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner will be Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will feature Super Talk 99.7’s Brian Wilson at master of ceremonies, Sixth District congressional candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose and gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee as keynote speaker. Tickets are $50 each, tables for 10 at $500 or a campaign table for $250 and are available on Eventbrite.

Watertown High School Band and Choir Spring Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School concert band and choir will hold their spring concert Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. in the school theater. Admission will be $5 per person. The theme will be “Laugh, Think, Cry.”

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 3 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 4

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Sisters at Heart Boutique

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold its Sisters at Heart Boutique on Friday, May 4 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient conference room. It will feature a selection of ladies’ clothing and accessories, featuring the latest spring and summer fashions.

Redneck Rumble

10 a.m.

The fourth-annual Redneck Rumble will be Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature a show, live music and a swap meet. Passes are $15 or $25 for show entry, which will include a driver pass. For more information or to buy tickets, visit bothbarrelspromotions.com or call 615-364-1828.

Carroll-Oakland School presents “The Little Mermaid”

6:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland School theatre students will present the play, “The Little Mermaid” on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and students and faculty will be admitted for free.

May 5

Twin States Iris Society Juried Iris Show and Rhizome Sale

7 a.m.

The Twin States Iris Society’s Juried Iris Show and Rhizome Sale will be Saturday, May 5 at Walter J. Baird Middle School at 131 WJB Pride Lane in Lebanon. Iris entries will be accepted from 7-10 a.m., and judging will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The free iris show will be open to the public from 2-4 p.m., and the iris rhizome sale will be from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for $3 each.

Lebanon High School Softball Scramble

8 a.m.

The Lebanon High School Softball Scramble will be Saturday, May 5 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. The entry fee is $110 if paid before April 1 and $125 after. To enter, visit pinecreekgolf.net. For sponsor information or to get questions answered, contact Stacy Bennett at 615-519-2963 or visit lhssoftball2017@gmail.com.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The third-annual Ducky Derby to benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center will be Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Highway 231 North Cumberland Bridge. Ducks may be adopted for $5 each at the Help Center at 203 W. High St. in Lebanon or from any Wilson County Community Help Center board member. First place will receive $2,500, second will get $1,500, third will get $750, and last place will receive $100. Participants do not have to be present to win.

Redneck Rumble

10 a.m.

The fourth-annual Redneck Rumble will be Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature a show, live music and a swap meet. Passes are $15 or $25 for show entry, which will include a driver pass. For more information or to buy tickets, visit bothbarrelspromotions.com or call 615-364-1828.

Cumberland University 176th Commencement

10 a.m.

Cumberland University’s 176th commencement ceremony will take place Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of Memorial Hall. Reserved seating will be for the graduates, faculty and guests with special needs. All other seating is general and open to the public on a first come, first served basis, beginning at 9 a.m. General parking will be available in all campus lots. It is expected that all campus lots will reach capacity early in the day. Three overflow parking lots will be available at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave., St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver Ave. or the Journey Church on Leeville Pike. Shuttle service will be available at all locations before and after the ceremony. The campus has 31 disabled parking spaces. A decision will be made by noon on May 4 regarding the implementation of the rain plan and moving the ceremony indoors to the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center. For commencement information and updates, visit cumberland.edu/commencement.

Mt. Juliet Derby Day at Circle P Ranch

11 a.m.

Mt. Juliet Derby Day will be Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Circle P Ranch. The event will feature Off to the Races, a political rally for local candidates in the upcoming elections.

Derby Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Derby Day on Saturday, May 5 from 4-7 p.m. at Tuckers Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Tickets are $75 per person and will include Derby-inspired food buffet, a souvenir glass, one drink ticket and live stream of the Kentucky Derby. A cash bar, cigar lounge and winner’s circle will also be featured. For reservations, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

May 6

Antique Car Show

10 a.m.

The 23rd annual Antique Car Show will be Sunday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust office at 1476 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Call 615-754-0600 for more information.

May 8

Tuckers Crossroads School Kindergarten Night

3:30 p.m.

Tuckers Crossroads School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, May 8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

May 9

Blood Drive

1 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, May 9 from 1-6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. All those who come to donate through May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

May 10

Free Arts Build Communities Grant Application Workshop

10 a.m.

The Greater Nashville Regional Council will hold a free Arts Build Communities grant application workshop Thursday, May 10 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. The purpose of the workshop is to assist applicants in writing the Arts Build Communities grant applications. Awards range from $500-$2,500, and the applications are due June 30. For more information, contact Rasheedah Pardue at 615-862, 8855, ext. 1018 or rpardue@gnrc.org.

Keith Edmonds Foundation Volunteer Open House

5 p.m.

The Keith Edmonds Foundation seeks volunteers to join in its mission to assist and empower victims of child abuse and to transition them from victim to survivor to thriver. The foundation will hold a volunteer open house Thursday, May 10 from 5-8 p.m. at the foundation office at 155 Legends Drive, Suite N, in Lebanon for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with the organization. No experience is necessary to volunteer. Volunteers must be 18 years old, and a background check will be required. For more information, call 615-651-0714 or email hello@keithedmondsfoundation.org.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 10 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 12

Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride

9:45 a.m.

The second-annual Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride will be Saturday, May 12 with prayer and pledge at 9:45 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m. at Blue Moon Barbecue at 711 Park Ave. in Lebanon. The cost is $20 per driver and $5 per rider, and all proceeds will benefit Empower Me. Online registration is available at empowermecenter.com. For more information, contact Beth Goolesby at 615-202-5388 or bethgoolesby@empowermecenter.com.

Bark in the Park

11 a.m.

The 18th-annual Bark in the Park to benefit New Leash on Life will be Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Admission is free, and the event will feature games, giveaways, agility and lure courses and more. For more information, email director@newleashonline.com or call 615-418-7003.

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. All proceeds with benefit Alive Hospice. There will be several prizes to be won, a silent auction, barbecue lunch. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call or text David at 615-483-7800 or visit pinecreekgolf.net for more information.

Watertown High School Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

Watertown High School will induct its second class of honorees Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m. into the Watertown High School Hall of Fame. The inductees will be Debbie Loftis, Bill Robinson and John Donnell Johnson. Tickets are $20 per person and will go on sale Monday, April 2 in the main office at Watertown High School.

May 14

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic

11 a.m.

The 14th annual Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic will be Monday, May 14 at the Golf Club of Tennessee. Tee time will be at 1 p.m. with registration opening at 11 a.m. It will feature lunch, a round of golf and dinner with an awards program to follow, all in support of Habitat of Greater Nashville’s affordable homeownership program. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Lauren Lane Payne at llanepayne@habitatnashville.org.

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, May 14 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The meeting will feature Sixth District U.S. House candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose, who will be available for questions.

May 17

Rock the Block

4 p.m.

Rock the Block, featuring food trucks, fashion and fun, will be Thursday, May 17 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. The event is sponsored by the Lebanon Square Merchants, city of Lebanon and Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 17 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 19

Wilson Central FFA Blue and Gold 5K Fun Run

7 a.m.

The Wilson Central FFA will hold its Blue and Gold 5K Fun Run on Saturday, May 19 with registration at 7 a.m. and the race starting at 8 a.m. at Wilson Central High School at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon. Registration is open at active.com. For more information, contact Bonnie Holman at 615-417-2253 or holmabon100@wilsonk12tn.us.

Historic Hustle

7:30 a.m.

The first Historic Hustle, a one-three-mile walk and run through Lebanon, will be Saturday, May 19 from 7:30-10 a.m. at the Lebanon Public Square. The $25 registration fee will include entry and an event T-shirt. Children 16 and younger are free. Participants are encouraged to bring their pets. To register, visit historiclebanon.com.

May 21

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, May 21 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

May 24

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, May 24 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

June 1

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

7:30 p.m.

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 7, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 14, Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 at 3 p.m. at the Z. Alexander Looby Theatre at 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd. in Nashville. Tickets are $20 for Friday-Sunday shows and $10 for Thursday shows plus $1.50 transaction-ticketing fee at circleplayers.net, 615-332-7529 or at the door, if available.

June 15

Preemie Quilt Workshop

9 a.m.

A preemie quilt workshop will be Friday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Participants will learn how to make a preemie quilt and leave with a finished product to enter in the Wilson County Fair. Those quilts are donated to neonatal intensive care units. Fabric, machine and other items will be provided. RSVP to Shelly Barnes at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Lebanon Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Wilson County CASA 30th Anniversary Celebration

6 p.m.

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its 30th anniversary celebration to honor Linda Schenk on Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $50 each or $350 to sponsor a table. The event will feature a cash bar, dinner and band. For ticket information, call 615-443-2002.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 23

Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble

8 a.m.

The Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 23 at 8 a.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. The tournament will benefit Wilson County Christmas for All and Special Olympics. The cost is $85 per player and will include a round of golf, range balls, lunch and prizes. For more information, contact Sonny Woodbridge at 615-681-1838, Ken Conde at 412-559-5360 or David Thompson at 615-330-1044.

June 28

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Honor Ride for Veterans will be Saturday, June 30 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature entertainment, food vendors, and all motorcycles and riders will be welcome. The cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 7

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com..

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

May 1

Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee meeting

Noon

The Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee will meet Tuesday, May 1 at noon at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Judicial Committee meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 4 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Public Works Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 3

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, May 3 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, May 3 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 4

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, May 4 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office in Lebanon. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately following the Road Commission.

May 7

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 10

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.