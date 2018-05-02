Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

May 3

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Sisters at Heart Boutique

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold its Sisters at Heart Boutique on Thursday, May 3 from 7a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday, May 4 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient conference room. It will feature a selection of ladies’ clothing and accessories, featuring the latest spring and summer fashions.

Wilson County Retired Teachers Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon. The meeting will include end-of-year activities, along with several guests participating in the program. Anyone who plans to bring a guest should make sure they are counted. The social and hospitality committee will provide a lunch after the meeting with Linda Erwin coordinating lunch. Anyone with questions may call 615-444-0071. The May project will be Wilson County’s New Leash on Life, and needs are baby kitten food, copy paper, Ziploc sandwich bags and Ziploc quart bags.

Mt. Juliet Business Block Party

11 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Business Block Party will be Thursday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park. For more information, visit mtjulietbusiness.eventbrite.com.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, May 3 from noon until 5 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic and Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. All those who come to donate through May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

National Day of Prayer

11 a.m.

The National Day of Prayer for Wilson County will be observed Thursday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the sanctuary at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. Several state, county and city official will be there to pray for the country, state, county and city. For more information, call the church office at 615-444-3315 or visit lebanonfumc.com.

Springdale Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

Springdale Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, May 3 from 4-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market Opening

4 p.m.

The Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market will open Thursday, May 3 from 4-7 p.m. outside the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. It will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. following and will feature a Pick Tennessee-certified, producers-only market with locally sourced food and beverage stations plus local makers.

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner will be Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will feature Super Talk 99.7’s Brian Wilson at master of ceremonies, Sixth District congressional candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose and gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee as keynote speaker. Tickets are $50 each, tables for 10 at $500 or a campaign table for $250 and are available on Eventbrite.

Watertown High School Band and Choir Spring Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School concert band and choir will hold their spring concert Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. in the school theater. Admission will be $5 per person. The theme will be “Laugh, Think, Cry.”

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 3 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 4

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Sisters at Heart Boutique

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold its Sisters at Heart Boutique on Friday, May 4 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient conference room. It will feature a selection of ladies’ clothing and accessories, featuring the latest spring and summer fashions.

Free Clothing Store

9 a.m.

The free clothing store will be open Friday, May 4 from 9 a.m. until noon at Life Church at 2688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. Everything will be free and open to everyone. There will be clothes for all ages, toiletries and more, along with free breakfast and chiropractic adjustments. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Redneck Rumble

10 a.m.

The fourth-annual Redneck Rumble will be Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature a show, live music and a swap meet. Passes are $15 or $25 for show entry, which will include a driver pass. For more information or to buy tickets, visit bothbarrelspromotions.com or call 615-364-1828.

Carroll-Oakland School presents “The Little Mermaid”

6:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland School theatre students will present the play, “The Little Mermaid” on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and students and faculty will be admitted for free.

Lebanon High School Concert Band Spring Concert

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon High School concert band will hold its spring concert Friday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Elsie Quarterman Cedar Glade Wildflower Festival

7 p.m.

The 40th-annual Elsie Quarterman Cedar Glade Wildflower Festival will be Friday, May 4 from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, May 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. On Friday, it will feature two seminars in the Cedar Forest Lodge. Saturday festivities will begin with a native plant sale and continue throughout the day with walks, hikes, a scavenger hunt, seminars and more. For more information, call Ranger Bill Loewer at 615-444-4565 or 615-443-2769, email bill.loewer@tn.gov or visit mtsu.edu/glade-center.

Encore Theatre presents “Peter Pan”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “Peter Pan” on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre in Mt. Juliet The reader’s theater production is adapted from the Lux Radio Theater production presented Dec. 21, 1953. Tickets will be $10 cash at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time. Reservations will be accepted by calling 615-598-8950.

May 5

Twin States Iris Society Juried Iris Show and Rhizome Sale

7 a.m.

The Twin States Iris Society’s Juried Iris Show and Rhizome Sale will be Saturday, May 5 at Walter J. Baird Middle School at 131 WJB Pride Lane in Lebanon. Iris entries will be accepted from 7-10 a.m., and judging will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The free iris show will be open to the public from 2-4 p.m., and the iris rhizome sale will be from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for $3 each.

Elsie Quarterman Cedar Glade Wildflower Festival

7 a.m.

The 40th-annual Elsie Quarterman Cedar Glade Wildflower Festival will be Saturday, May 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. Festivities will begin with a native plant sale and continue throughout the day with walks, hikes, a scavenger hunt, seminars and more. For more information, call Ranger Bill Loewer at 615-444-4565 or 615-443-2769, email bill.loewer@tn.gov or visit mtsu.edu/glade-center.

Lebanon High School Softball Scramble

8 a.m.

The Lebanon High School Softball Scramble will be Saturday, May 5 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. The entry fee is $110 if paid before April 1 and $125 after. To enter, visit pinecreekgolf.net. For sponsor information or to get questions answered, contact Stacy Bennett at 615-519-2963 or visit lhssoftball2017@gmail.com.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The third-annual Ducky Derby to benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center will be Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Highway 231 North Cumberland Bridge. Ducks may be adopted for $5 each at the Help Center at 203 W. High St. in Lebanon or from any Wilson County Community Help Center board member. First place will receive $2,500, second will get $1,500, third will get $750, and last place will receive $100. Participants do not have to be present to win.

Redneck Rumble

10 a.m.

The fourth-annual Redneck Rumble will be Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature a show, live music and a swap meet. Passes are $15 or $25 for show entry, which will include a driver pass. For more information or to buy tickets, visit bothbarrelspromotions.com or call 615-364-1828.

Cumberland University 176th Commencement

10 a.m.

Cumberland University’s 176th commencement ceremony will take place Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of Memorial Hall. Reserved seating will be for the graduates, faculty and guests with special needs. All other seating is general and open to the public on a first come, first served basis, beginning at 9 a.m. General parking will be available in all campus lots. It is expected that all campus lots will reach capacity early in the day. Three overflow parking lots will be available at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave., St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver Ave. or the Journey Church on Leeville Pike. Shuttle service will be available at all locations before and after the ceremony. The campus has 31 disabled parking spaces. A decision will be made by noon on May 4 regarding the implementation of the rain plan and moving the ceremony indoors to the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center. For commencement information and updates, visit cumberland.edu/commencement.

Mt. Juliet Derby Day at Circle P Ranch

11 a.m.

Mt. Juliet Derby Day will be Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Circle P Ranch. The event will feature Off to the Races, a political rally for local candidates in the upcoming elections.

Derby Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Derby Day on Saturday, May 5 from 4-7 p.m. at Tuckers Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Tickets are $75 per person and will include Derby-inspired food buffet, a souvenir glass, one drink ticket and live stream of the Kentucky Derby. A cash bar, cigar lounge and winner’s circle will also be featured. For reservations, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Encore Theatre presents “Peter Pan”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “Peter Pan” on Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre in Mt. Juliet The reader’s theater production is adapted from the Lux Radio Theater production presented Dec. 21, 1953. Tickets will be $10 cash at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time. Reservations will be accepted by calling 615-598-8950.

May 6

Antique Car Show

10 a.m.

The 23rd annual Antique Car Show will be Sunday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust office at 1476 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Call 615-754-0600 for more information.

Ride Mt. Juliet

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee will present Ride Mt. Juliet on Sunday, May 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Music City Star terminal parking lot at the intersection of Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street. Riders will follow a Mt. Juliet fire truck on a leisurely family friendly 5.8-mile ride. Children 12 and younger will be able to register for a free bike giveaway. A free bike rodeo for new and young riders will be sponsored by Mt. Juliet police.

Encore Theatre presents “Peter Pan”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “Peter Pan” on Sunday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre in Mt. Juliet The reader’s theater production is adapted from the Lux Radio Theater production presented Dec. 21, 1953. Tickets will be $10 cash at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time. Reservations will be accepted by calling 615-598-8950.

Encore Theatre Auditions for “The Foreigner”

6 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will hold auditions Sunday, May 6 and Monday, May 7 from 6-8 p.m. for its upcoming July production of the award-winning play, “The Foreigner,” written by Larry Shue. Those auditioning should arrive no later than 7:45 p.m. Production dates are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 13-22. The auditions will take place at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The cast will consist of five men and two women. Questions about the production, the auditions, as well as volunteering for backstage or technical work, may be sent to director Don Breedwell at dbreedwell@gmail.com or by leaving a message at 615-414-8312.

May 7

Encore Theatre Auditions for “The Foreigner”

6 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will hold auditions Monday, May 7 from 6-8 p.m. for its upcoming July production of the award-winning play, “The Foreigner,” written by Larry Shue. Those auditioning should arrive no later than 7:45 p.m. Production dates are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 13-22. The auditions will take place at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The cast will consist of five men and two women. Questions about the production, the auditions, as well as volunteering for backstage or technical work, may be sent to director Don Breedwell at dbreedwell@gmail.com or by leaving a message at 615-414-8312.

May 8

High School Graduation Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test Tuesday, May 8 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Lebanon Retirees Group meeting

9 a.m.

The city of Lebanon Retirees Group will hold its next meeting Tuesday, May 8 at

9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. It will be the last meeting before summer break, and meetings will resume in September. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from the city of Lebanon municipal government. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month from September until May.

Tuckers Crossroads School Kindergarten Night

3:30 p.m.

Tuckers Crossroads School will play host to a kindergarten night Tuesday, May 8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

May 9

Blood Drive

1 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, May 9 from 1-6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. All those who come to donate through May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

May 10

Free Arts Build Communities Grant Application Workshop

10 a.m.

The Greater Nashville Regional Council will hold a free Arts Build Communities grant application workshop Thursday, May 10 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. The purpose of the workshop is to assist applicants in writing the Arts Build Communities grant applications. Awards range from $500-$2,500, and the applications are due June 30. For more information, contact Rasheedah Pardue at 615-862, 8855, ext. 1018 or rpardue@gnrc.org.

Keith Edmonds Foundation Volunteer Open House

5 p.m.

The Keith Edmonds Foundation seeks volunteers to join in its mission to assist and empower victims of child abuse and to transition them from victim to survivor to thriver. The foundation will hold a volunteer open house Thursday, May 10 from 5-8 p.m. at the foundation office at 155 Legends Drive, Suite N, in Lebanon for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with the organization. No experience is necessary to volunteer. Volunteers must be 18 years old, and a background check will be required. For more information, call 615-651-0714 or email hello@keithedmondsfoundation.org.

Lebanon High School Choir Spring Concert

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon High School choir will hold its spring concert Thursday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 10 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 11

Lebanon High School Jazz Band and Percussion Ensemble Spring Concert

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon High School jazz band and percussion ensemble will hold their spring concert Friday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.

May 12

Think Green, Think Clean Challenge

8 a.m.

The annual Think Green, Think Clean Challenge will be May 12, beginning at 8 a.m., at participating schools across Wilson County. A celebration will be from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in Building F at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon and will feature free pizza, ice cream and bottled water, games, face painting, door prizes and the announcement of the winning schools that collect the most litter from the morning.

Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride

9:45 a.m.

The second-annual Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride will be Saturday, May 12 with prayer and pledge at 9:45 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m. at Blue Moon Barbecue at 711 Park Ave. in Lebanon. The cost is $20 per driver and $5 per rider, and all proceeds will benefit Empower Me. Online registration is available at empowermecenter.com. For more information, contact Beth Goolesby at 615-202-5388 or bethgoolesby@empowermecenter.com.

Bark in the Park

11 a.m.

The 18th-annual Bark in the Park to benefit New Leash on Life will be Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Admission is free, and the event will feature games, giveaways, agility and lure courses and more. For more information, email director@newleashonline.com or call 615-418-7003.

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, May 12 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone who lives in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving on active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. More information can be received by contacting stonesrivergsw@gmail.com.

Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. All proceeds with benefit Alive Hospice. There will be several prizes to be won, a silent auction, barbecue lunch. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call or text David at 615-483-7800 or visit pinecreekgolf.net for more information.

Watertown High School Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

Watertown High School will induct its second class of honorees Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m. into the Watertown High School Hall of Fame. The inductees will be Debbie Loftis, Bill Robinson and John Donnell Johnson. Tickets are $20 per person and will go on sale Monday, April 2 in the main office at Watertown High School.

May 14

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic

11 a.m.

The 14th annual Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic will be Monday, May 14 at the Golf Club of Tennessee. Tee time will be at 1 p.m. with registration opening at 11 a.m. It will feature lunch, a round of golf and dinner with an awards program to follow, all in support of Habitat of Greater Nashville’s affordable homeownership program. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Lauren Lane Payne at llanepayne@habitatnashville.org.

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, May 14 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The meeting will feature Sixth District U.S. House candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose, who will be available for questions.

May 17

Rock the Block

4 p.m.

Rock the Block, featuring food trucks, fashion and fun, will be Thursday, May 17 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. The event is sponsored by the Lebanon Square Merchants, city of Lebanon and Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 17 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 19

Wilson Central FFA Blue and Gold 5K Fun Run

7 a.m.

The Wilson Central FFA will hold its Blue and Gold 5K Fun Run on Saturday, May 19 with registration at 7 a.m. and the race starting at 8 a.m. at Wilson Central High School at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon. Registration is open at active.com. For more information, contact Bonnie Holman at 615-417-2253 or holmabon100@wilsonk12tn.us.

Historic Hustle

7:30 a.m.

The first Historic Hustle, a one-three-mile walk and run through Lebanon, will be Saturday, May 19 from 7:30-10 a.m. at the Lebanon Public Square. The $25 registration fee will include entry and an event T-shirt. Children 16 and younger are free. Participants are encouraged to bring their pets. To register, visit historiclebanon.com.

MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet-Lebanon Mother and Son Dance

6 p.m.

The sixth-annual MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet-Lebanon’s Mother and Son Dance will be Saturday, May 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet to benefit Byars Dowdy Elementary School in Lebanon. The theme will be “a royal knight.” The cost is $20 per couple, $5 for each additional son and $10 for each additional mother or grandmother. For information on how to order tickets, visit facebook.com/mothersondanceofmtjulietlebanon.

May 21

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, May 21 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

May 24

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, May 24 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

May 27

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Day

2:30 p.m.

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Day service will be held Sunday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery. For more information, call Janet Griffith at 615-464-7237.

June 1

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

7:30 p.m.

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 7, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 14, Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 at 3 p.m. at the Z. Alexander Looby Theatre at 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd. in Nashville. Tickets are $20 for Friday-Sunday shows and $10 for Thursday shows plus $1.50 transaction-ticketing fee at circleplayers.net, 615-332-7529 or at the door, if available.

June 15

Preemie Quilt Workshop

9 a.m.

A preemie quilt workshop will be Friday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Participants will learn how to make a preemie quilt and leave with a finished product to enter in the Wilson County Fair. Those quilts are donated to neonatal intensive care units. Fabric, machine and other items will be provided. RSVP to Shelly Barnes at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Lebanon Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Wilson County CASA 30th Anniversary Celebration

6 p.m.

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its 30th anniversary celebration to honor Linda Schenk on Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $50 each or $350 to sponsor a table. The event will feature a cash bar, dinner and band. For ticket information, call 615-443-2002.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 23

Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble

8 a.m.

The Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 23 at 8 a.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. The tournament will benefit Wilson County Christmas for All and Special Olympics. The cost is $85 per player and will include a round of golf, range balls, lunch and prizes. For more information, contact Sonny Woodbridge at 615-681-1838, Ken Conde at 412-559-5360 or David Thompson at 615-330-1044.

June 28

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Honor Ride for Veterans will be Saturday, June 30 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature entertainment, food vendors, and all motorcycles and riders will be welcome. The cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 7

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com..

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

May 3

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, May 3 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, May 3 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 4

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, May 4 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office in Lebanon. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately following the Road Commission.

May 7

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee will meet Monday, May 7 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 8

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, May 8 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

May 10

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 14

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, May 14 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

May 15

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the community center.

May 21

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The WIlson County Commission will meet Monday, May 21 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 31

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 31 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

June 4

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.