Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

May 17

Rock the Block

4 p.m.

Rock the Block, featuring food trucks, fashion and fun, will be Thursday, May 17 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. The event is sponsored by the Lebanon Square Merchants, city of Lebanon and Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 17 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 18

Live Music Nights

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet LifeWay Christian Store will hold its “Live Music Nights,” featuring the Fellowship Worship Band, on Friday, May 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the store at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, Suite 300. For more information, call 615-758-3707.

May 19

Wilson Central FFA Blue and Gold 5K Fun Run

7 a.m.

The Wilson Central FFA will hold its Blue and Gold 5K Fun Run on Saturday, May 19 with registration at 7 a.m. and the race starting at 8 a.m. at Wilson Central High School at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon. Registration is open at active.com. For more information, contact Bonnie Holman at 615-417-2253 or holmabon100@wilsonk12tn.us.

Historic Hustle

7:30 a.m.

The first Historic Hustle, a one-three-mile walk and run through Lebanon, will be Saturday, May 19 from 7:30-10 a.m. at the Lebanon Public Square. The $25 registration fee will include entry and an event T-shirt. Children 16 and younger are free. Participants are encouraged to bring their pets. To register, visit historiclebanon.com.

Antique Tractor, Truck and Gas Engine Show

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Antique Power Association will hold its 27th annual Antique Tractor, Truck and Gas Engine Show on Saturday, May 19 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Gates will open at 8 a.m. The entrance to the show will be at the Fiddlers Grove entrance, about a quarter mile east of the main entrance. Signs will be placed at the entrance. The show will feature exhibits of antique tractors, gas engines, antique trucks, farm implements, corn meal grinding, blacksmithing and sawmilling. Several activities for all ages are scheduled throughout the day. Admission is free, however, donations will be appreciated. No fee will be charged for exhibitors. For more information on the show, contact Johnny and Debbie Mitchell at 615-444-6944 or Steve Koons at 615-449-5002.

Cumberland Presbyterian Church Barbecue Fundraiser

10 a.m.

Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. at the intersection with Leeville Pike. Advance orders may be placed by calling Robert Powers at 615-804-1907 or the church at 615-444-7453. One-pound containers of barbecue will be available for $8 each or $40 for whole butts.

MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet-Lebanon Mother and Son Dance

6 p.m.

The sixth-annual MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet-Lebanon’s Mother and Son Dance will be Saturday, May 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet to benefit Byars Dowdy Elementary School in Lebanon. The theme will be “a royal knight.” The cost is $20 per couple, $5 for each additional son and $10 for each additional mother or grandmother. For information on how to order tickets, visit facebook.com/mothersondanceofmtjulietlebanon. Tickets are also available in person at the Mt. Juliet Community Center.

May 20

Pentecost in the Park

1 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church will feature Christian bluegrass music Sunday, May 20 from 1-3 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon. Musicians are invited to bring their instruments and to join in on the music and worship for “Pentecost in the Park.” Hot dogs will be provided. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a dish to share. A freewill offering will be taken for Lebanon’s Compassionate Hands, which provides food and shelter to homeless people during the winter in Wilson County. The Bluegrass Mass on May 20 is a worship celebration that is offered at Faith Lutheran Church on the fifth Sunday of the month throughout the year.

Grant Cemetery Decoration

2 p.m.

Decoration for Grant Cemetery will be Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Contributions to the cemetery fund may be mailed to Cheryl Henry at 2850 Ben Green Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.

Leeville Cemetery Memorial Service

2:30 p.m.

The 93rd annual memorial service for Leeville Cemetery will be Sunday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m. at Leeville United Methodist Church at 7019 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon. Anyone who would like to make donations toward the upkeep of the cemetery may send those in care of Thomas Carney to 705 West Hill Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

May 21

Wilson Bank & Trust Operations Center Ribbon Cutting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and business before hours Monday, May 21 at 7:30 a.m. at the new Wilson Bank & Trust Operations Center at 105 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Breakfast will be included.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, May 21 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

May 22

Watertown Middle School Eighth-Grade Recognition Night

6 p.m.

Watertown Middle School’s eighth-grade recognition night will be Tuesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. A reception will follow in the school café. All eighth-grade students will be recognized.

May 24

Honoring America’s Flag

8 a.m.

The West Wilson Exchange Club in Mt. Juliet and Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will hold the sixth-annual Honoring America’s Flag event during the Memorial Day weekend. Flags will be set out Thursday, May 24 and displayed from Friday, May 25 with a closing ceremony planned for Monday, May 28. The public is invited to attend and participate in the opportunity to show their support and love for the flag to buy and dedicate a flag in memory of​ or in honor of​ anyone. About 400 flags will be installed at the corner of North Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street, next to the train station. All funds raised from flag sales will be used to support charities in Mt. Juliet and Wilson County. To buy a flag or for more information, contact Nancy Britt at 615-289-7623 or Pat Unger at 615-210-6156.

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, May 24 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

May 26

Mt. Juliet Republican Women Headquarters Grand Opening

1 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will hold a grand opening for its new headquarters Saturday, May 26 from 1-4 p.m. next door to Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Candidates running in the next election will be available to meet, and campaign signs and materials may be picked up during the event.

May 27

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Day

2:30 p.m.

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Day service will be held Sunday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery. For more information, call Janet Griffith at 615-464-7237.

June 1

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

7:30 p.m.

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 7, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 14, Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 at 3 p.m. at the Z. Alexander Looby Theatre at 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd. in Nashville. Tickets are $20 for Friday-Sunday shows and $10 for Thursday shows plus $1.50 transaction-ticketing fee at circleplayers.net, 615-332-7529 or at the door, if available.

June 2

Trousdale County High School All-Class Reunion

9 a.m.

The annual Trousdale County High School all-class reunion will be Saturday, June 2 at the high school on McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Tommy Rush at 615-451-0207 or tommyrush@bellsouth.net.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772

June 3

Do Re Me Gospel Music Academy

8 a.m.

The Do Re Me Gospel Music Academy, an intensive study with classroom, specialized group sessions and singing for 13 year olds and older will be Sunday, June 3 through Saturday, June 16 at the Do Re Me River Retreat at 275 Cedar Bluff Road in Hartsville. To register or find a family information packet, visit doremigospelmusicacademy.com.

June 8

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly community development meeting Friday, June 8 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Guest speakers will be Bob Raines, executive director of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, and Corey Johns, director of business development for interactive and creative technology for the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.

Neddy Jacobs Days

Noon

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Friday, June 8 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

June 9

Neddy Jacobs Days

10 a.m.

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

A Magical Princess Experience

4 p.m.

A Magical Princess Experience will be Saturday, June 9 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon.

June 15

Preemie Quilt Workshop

9 a.m.

A preemie quilt workshop will be Friday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Participants will learn how to make a preemie quilt and leave with a finished product to enter in the Wilson County Fair. Those quilts are donated to neonatal intensive care units. Fabric, machine and other items will be provided. RSVP to Shelly Barnes at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Lebanon Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Wilson County CASA 30th Anniversary Celebration

6 p.m.

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its 30th anniversary celebration to honor Linda Schenk on Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $50 each or $350 to sponsor a table. The event will feature a cash bar, dinner and band. For ticket information, call 615-443-2002.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 23

Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble

8 a.m.

The Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 23 at 8 a.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. The tournament will benefit Wilson County Christmas for All and Special Olympics. The cost is $85 per player and will include a round of golf, range balls, lunch and prizes. For more information, contact Sonny Woodbridge at 615-681-1838, Ken Conde at 412-559-5360 or David Thompson at 615-330-1044.

June 28

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present "Seussical Junior" on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Honor Ride for Veterans will be Saturday, June 30 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature entertainment, food vendors, and all motorcycles and riders will be welcome. The cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 7

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present "West Side Story" on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com..

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

May 16

Wilson County Public Records Committee meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Records Committee will meet Wednesday, May 16 at 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Archives building.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Wednesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 17

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, May 17 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Wilson County Recreation Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Recreation Committee will meet Thursday, May 17 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 18

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, May 18 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission public hearing

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Friday, May 18 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

Noon

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, May 18 at noon in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 21

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The WIlson County Commission will meet Monday, May 21 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 22

Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, May 22 at 7:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission meet Tuesday, May 22 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Ag Extension Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Extension Committee will meet Tuesday, May 22 at 5 p.m. at the Extension office in Lebanon.

May 23

Wilson County Board of Education special-called meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a special-called meeting Wednesday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 31

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 31 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 4

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

June 5

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 14

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 19

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.