Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

May 22

Watertown Middle School Eighth-Grade Recognition Night

6 p.m.

Watertown Middle School’s eighth-grade recognition night will be Tuesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. A reception will follow in the school café. All eighth-grade students will be recognized.

May 23

Sign Dedication

3 p.m.

A sign dedication in honor of Robert Dedman to name Robert Dedman Drive will be Wednesday, May 23 at 3 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

May 24

Honoring America’s Flag

8 a.m.

The West Wilson Exchange Club in Mt. Juliet and Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will hold the sixth-annual Honoring America’s Flag event during the Memorial Day weekend. Flags will be set out Thursday, May 24 and displayed from Friday, May 25 with a closing ceremony planned for Monday, May 28. The public is invited to attend and participate in the opportunity to show their support and love for the flag to buy and dedicate a flag in memory of​ or in honor of​ anyone. About 400 flags will be installed at the corner of North Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street, next to the train station. All funds raised from flag sales will be used to support charities in Mt. Juliet and Wilson County. To buy a flag or for more information, contact Nancy Britt at 615-289-7623 or Pat Unger at 615-210-6156.

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, May 24 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Lebanon Chamber Business After Hours

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a business after hours event Thursday, May 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Wedding Woods at Circle S Farms at 1627 Old Laguardo Road in Lebanon. Circle S Catering will provide refreshments, and adult beverages will be served.

May 25

Kickoff to Summer Barbecue Sack Lunch Sale

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center will offer a pork barbecue sandwich, chips, drink and a cookie in a sack lunch Friday, May 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. The cost will be $5, and there will be no limit. Lebanon businesses that order 10 or more will get free delivery. Call 615-449-4600 to order. Proceeds will benefit the center’s daily operations.

May 26

Free Clothes Giveaway

8 a.m.

A free clothes giveaway will be Saturday, May 26 from 8 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Felecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

Mt. Juliet Republican Women Headquarters Grand Opening

1 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will hold a grand opening for its new headquarters Saturday, May 26 from 1-4 p.m. next door to Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Candidates running in the next election will be available to meet, and campaign signs and materials may be picked up during the event.

May 27

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Day

2:30 p.m.

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Day service will be held Sunday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery. For more information, call Janet Griffith at 615-464-7237.

“Sibling’s Group” Musical

3 p.m.

The musical, “Sibling’s Group,” will be featured Sunday, May 27 at 3 p.m. at Cedars of Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church.

May 28

Wilson County Memorial Day Ceremony

9 a.m.

The annual Wilson County Memorial Day Ceremony will be Monday, May 28 at 9 a.m. at Wilson County Veterans Plaza in Lebanon. The event will feature former Navy seaman and Lebanon Mayor Don Fox as the guest speaker. The ceremony will feature a 21-gun salute, posting of colors and wreaths, recognition of veterans, Gold Star mothers and Blue Star families, and Taps will be played to close the ceremony. A number of veteran’s organizations in Wilson County, including American Legion posts 15, 179 and 281, VFW Post 5015, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 and Gold Star Mothers will play host to the event.

June 1

Real Fathers, Real Men Scholarship Banquet

6 p.m.

The Wilson County chapter of the Tennessee Tech University Alumni Association will hold the sixth-annual Real Fathers, Real Men scholarship banquet Friday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be Harold Love Jr., who represents the 58th District in the state House of Representatives, chaplain of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators and is the pastor of a Nashville church. Tickets for the event are $30 and available by calling Linda Barber at 615-804-8198, Evelyn McGregor at 615-512-8854 or Thomas Marks Jr. at 615-943-7963.

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

7:30 p.m.

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 7, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 14, Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 at 3 p.m. at the Z. Alexander Looby Theatre at 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd. in Nashville. Tickets are $20 for Friday-Sunday shows and $10 for Thursday shows plus $1.50 transaction-ticketing fee at circleplayers.net, 615-332-7529 or at the door, if available.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Friday, June 1, Saturday, June 2, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees Sunday, June 3 and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

June 2

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, June 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Trousdale County High School All-Class Reunion

9 a.m.

The annual Trousdale County High School all-class reunion will be Saturday, June 2 at the high school on McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Tommy Rush at 615-451-0207 or tommyrush@bellsouth.net.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Saturday, June 2, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees Sunday, June 3 and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

June 3

Do Re Me Gospel Music Academy

8 a.m.

The Do Re Me Gospel Music Academy, an intensive study with classroom, specialized group sessions and singing for 13 year olds and older will be Sunday, June 3 through Saturday, June 16 at the Do Re Me River Retreat at 275 Cedar Bluff Road in Hartsville. To register or find a family information packet, visit doremigospelmusicacademy.com.

Decoration Day

2 p.m.

Decoration day will be Sunday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at Conaster’s Cemetery.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Sunday, June 3 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

June 4

Wilson County Schools Retirement Reception and Recognition

5 p.m.

Retirees from Wilson County Schools this year will be honored at a retirement reception Monday, June 4 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Retirees will also be recognized at the Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. RSVP to Pam Peery at peeryp@wcschools.com or call 615-453-7296.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, June 4 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

June 8

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly community development meeting Friday, June 8 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Guest speakers will be Bob Raines, executive director of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, and Corey Johns, director of business development for interactive and creative technology for the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.

Neddy Jacobs Days

Noon

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Friday, June 8 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Friday, June 8, Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

June 9

Neddy Jacobs Days

10 a.m.

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

A Magical Princess Experience

4 p.m.

A Magical Princess Experience will be Saturday, June 9 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

June 12

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, June 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

June 15

Preemie Quilt Workshop

9 a.m.

A preemie quilt workshop will be Friday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Participants will learn how to make a preemie quilt and leave with a finished product to enter in the Wilson County Fair. Those quilts are donated to neonatal intensive care units. Fabric, machine and other items will be provided. RSVP to Shelly Barnes at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Lebanon Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Wilson County CASA 30th Anniversary Celebration

6 p.m.

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its 30th anniversary celebration to honor Linda Schenk on Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $50 each or $350 to sponsor a table. The event will feature a cash bar, dinner and band. For ticket information, call 615-443-2002.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 19

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Tuesday, June 19 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

June 21

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, June 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

June 22

Pottery Workshop

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a pottery workshop Friday, June 22, taught by professional artist Susan DeMay. The workshop will include wheel-thrown and hand-built pieces “making pottery forms” at 6 p.m. The forming workshop will last for 1 ½ hours, followed by a glazing workshop Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m. Students will have three finished pieces after DeMay has a chance to fire them the final time. DeMay’s class will be held on two days to allow for firing of the pieces. Each day will be 1 ½ hours. The cost to participate is $60 and includes all supplies. Class size is limited to eight. The workshop will be at her studio in Smithville. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

June 23

Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble

8 a.m.

The Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 23 at 8 a.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. The tournament will benefit Wilson County Christmas for All and Special Olympics. The cost is $85 per player and will include a round of golf, range balls, lunch and prizes. For more information, contact Sonny Woodbridge at 615-681-1838, Ken Conde at 412-559-5360 or David Thompson at 615-330-1044.

Painting Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a painting workshop Saturday, June 23 focused on watercolor techniques. The workshop, taught by Joann Mathews, will be at the Watertown Public Library. She will teach one class from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another class from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

June 28

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Honor Ride for Veterans will be Saturday, June 30 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature entertainment, food vendors, and all motorcycles and riders will be welcome. The cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 7

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Metal Jewelry Making Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a metal jewelry making workshop Saturday, July 28 with renowned artist Susan Thornton. Thornton works in all types of metal and will share techniques working with copper. She said she hopes each student will be able to finish both a bracelet and a ring in the workshop. Thornton’s workshop will be at her studio on Depot Street in Watertown. She will conduct two workshops, one from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com..

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 5

Stained-Glass Workshop

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a stained-glass workshop Sunday, Aug. 5, taught by Sam Simms, owner of Stained Glass Accessories. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

May 18

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, May 18 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission public hearing

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Friday, May 18 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

Noon

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, May 18 at noon in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 21

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The WIlson County Commission will meet Monday, May 21 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 22

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission meet Tuesday, May 22 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Ag Extension Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Extension Committee will meet Tuesday, May 22 at 5 p.m. at the Extension office in Lebanon.

May 23

Wilson County Board of Education special-called meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a special-called meeting Wednesday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 24

Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee will meet Thursday, May 24 at 5 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 31

Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee will meet Thursday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 31 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 4

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

June 5

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 14

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 19

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.