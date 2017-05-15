West Wilson Utility District wins region’s Best Tasting Water Contest

The competition took place May 11 at West Wilson Utility District. The drinking water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet and taste.

TAUD Region 5 consists of Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Sumner and Wilson counties. In addition to West Wilson Utility District, the other participating utilities were Hendersonville Utility District, LaGuardo Utility District, Madison Suburban Utility District and Portland Utility System.

Participating as judges for the event were Chuck Page with American Development Corp., Tim Rogers with Rogers Hydrant Service and Taylor Marable with Rural Development.

TAUD conducted the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in each of the association’s 11 regions during the last few months. The winner of each region will participate in a statewide competition Aug. 10 at TAUD’s Business of Running a Utility Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The statewide winner will then represent Tennessee in February in the Great American Taste Test, held in conjunction with the National Rural Water Association Rally, in Washington D.C.

Founded in 1957, The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts celebrates 60 years in 2017 as the state’s first source of training, technical assistance and advocacy for more than 400 water, wastewater and natural gas utility members throughout Tennessee. For more information, visit taud.org.