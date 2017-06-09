TVA recognizes Middle Tennessee Electric with award

The program is designed to educate members on energy conservation and provide them money-saving tips and programs.

The cooperative was first in the valley overall for kilowatt-hour savings for the eScore program and was also:

• third in the valley for Energy Right Solutions for business.

• third in the valley for kilowatt-hour savings across all programs.

• fourth in the valley for new homes and green power provider programs.

• fifth in the valley for new-home savings with more than 236,000 kilowatt-hours saved.

“As a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative, we exist solely to serve our members,” said MTEMC president Chris Jones. “Offering programs like these through TVA is a way we can encourage our membership to conserve their energy consumption while saving money at the same time.”

For more information on energy-saving programs offered by MTEMC, visit mtemc.com.