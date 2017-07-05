Applications accepted for low-income energy assistance

Qualified applicants may be eligible to receive a one-time payment on their home energy bill. The new program year started July 1.

Interested applicants should contact the MCCAA Wilson County outreach office for assistance, or call 615-444-4714 to have an application mailed.

Applicants must return applications, via mail or in person to MCCAA Wilson County, 104 Webster Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Required documentation should include proof of all household monthly income for eight weeks from time of application, a 12-month history of home energy bills beginning with the most recent bill, Social Security cards for all household members, and a photo identification for the head of household. Failure to provide required documentation may result in the delay or denial of services. More information on required documentation may be obtained at midcumberland.org.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.