High electric bills? TVA rates questioned by Tennessee groups

A study of Tennessee Valley Authority rates for residential and industrial customers, released Tuesday, raises questions about TVA’s rates for each of those groups.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy commissioned the study by Synapse Energy Economics.

Melissa Whited, principal associate at Synapse Energy Economics, was one of the study authors who found residential rates have increased at the same time rates for industrial customers are going down.

“The burden is really on TVA to show that these rate reductions for large industrial customers are justified,” Whited said. “If you are simply subsidizing large industrial customers in a manner that actually increases costs for all customers, that’s not beneficial from an efficiency standpoint.”

By comparison, industrial rates at non-TVA utilities have not decreased at the same rate as those offered by TVA utilities.

The report found residential customers paid $1.4 billion more between 2011 and 2016, compared with what they would have paid if they’d received similar breaks that industrial customers received.

The Tennessee NAACP and Friends of the Earth are supporting the Alliance’s efforts.

In a statement, TVA said it was not contacted to verify numbers in the report, and it has a mission of economic development to attract large companies to the region.

The Tennessee Valley Authority Act, which created the agency, mandates the utility make power available to consumers at the lowest possible rates.

David Freeman, who chaired TVA from 1977-84, said the agency is failing to fulfill its contract with the people it serves.

“They’re looking at it just like an ordinary utility, which is they’ve got a bunch of captive customers, so they’re socking it to them and cutting rates to the industrial customers who’ve got the flexibility to go to solar power or otherwise,” he said.

Whited said the impact it has on consumers’ ability to invest their dollars in other aspects of the economy cannot be underestimated.

“Rate increases for residential – and, to a lesser extent, to small commercial – customers certainly have an impact on a household’s ability to use their hard-earned money for any other needs they have, any other investments,” Whited said.

Freeman and others are calling on Congress to step in to enforce the contract TVA has with the American people.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and Friends of the Earth are considering legal action against the agency.