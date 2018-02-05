High electric bills bring out scammers

“A number of our members have called us because they have received a call from scammers posing as MTEMC employees and threatening to disconnect their power,” said MTEMC communications coordinator Josh Clendenen. “Higher than average bills this time of year is what we believe is driving these scammers to begin calling again.”

The company issued a statement urging members to hang up and contact the cooperative if they are unsure about a caller. In the event a member’s account is past due, they would receive an automated phone call notifying them of the past due nature of their account. MTEMC employees will never ask for their account payment information unless the member initiates the call. They will also never show up at a member’s home or business and ask to collect payment.

“If you receive a high bill or you’re worried about your power being disconnected, please call us,” said Clendenen. “We want to work with you as much as we can, but we aren’t able to do that if you don’t reach out to us. Don’t get caught in one of these scams because you’re unsure about your bill.”

Bill payment methods at MTEMC include bank draft, online bill pay, pay by phone at 1-877-777-9020, pay by mail and pay in person during regular business hours.