Internet outages stifle Super Bowl weekend

“A thorough investigation determined the outages were caused by a hardware issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused our customers,” said Patti Michel, Spectrum’s director of regional communications for the South.

Incidents with the service in Lebanon happened intermittently Friday, with one lasting from 6:50 p.m. until 11:38 p.m., and several shorter outages throughout the day. Issues continued Saturday with a seven-hour incident from 5:25 p.m. until half past midnight and several shorter issues.

Some users who hoped to stream Super Bowl LII were affected with a 10-hour service outage from Sunday at 2:31 p.m. until Monday at nearly 1 a.m. with other shorter outages earlier Sunday. Several users commented from different areas with complaints about television service during the Super Bowl.