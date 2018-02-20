Expect swift Cumberland River, fast flow

The dry weather will allow the Corps to continue to regain storage in upstream reservoirs. The stage at Nashville will rise about 4 feet from a stage of 31 feet to near 35 feet Tuesday and remain elevated through midweek. The flow currently at Nashville is more than 40 million gallons of water per minute.

River elevations at all points along the Cumberland River in Carthage, Nashville, Ashland City, Clarksville and Dover will continue to rise. However, this is an intentional rise and what Corps officials called a critical part of the district’s strategy to take advantage of the next 72 hours of dry weather. The rises in the short term will allow the district to cut releases from dams when it is most critical and is how the reservoir system was designed.

Additional rainfall Monday across the Cumberland Basin continued to make February one of the wettest in recent memory, and the National Weather Service said more rainfall is expected later in the week. The Army Corps of Engineers water management personnel have worked to deal with the recent rainfall and will continue to monitor the situation. Dam operators at Corps projects have worked, as well, to make necessary spillway gate adjustments.

Although the tributary releases are aggressive in an effort to recover storage, pool levels at the projects will remain seasonally high due to the heavy inflows from the recent rains. Lake Cumberland’s pool elevation is above normal summer level, and Dale Hollow Lake’s pool elevation is just below its normal summer level. Currently, Percy Priest Lake’s pool elevation is only 2 feet below its summer pool.

Due to the high flows, Old Hickory Lock in Old Hickory and Cheatham Lock in Ashland City will be closed with no lockages until further notice. In addition, the Corps is in a flood control operation on the lower Ohio River and will coordinate releases with the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division in Cincinnati and other stakeholders.

News, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District may be found at lrn.usace.army.mil.