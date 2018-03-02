Middle Tennessee Electric’s cooperative solar program year in review

The one-megawatt solar array in College Grove is the first of its kind for the cooperative.

“In January of last year, we opened the program up to our members and immediately had participants,” said Mandy Pinion, Middle Tennessee Electric energy programs coordinator. “We are working hard to be one of the solar leaders among utilities in the Tennessee Valley, and with our cooperative solar program, we are well on our way.”

During the last year, the more than 3,000 solar panels have generated more than 1.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity that was put back on the grid.

“That’s the equivalent of more than 5 million gallons of gasoline, 28 million miles driven or more than 900 trees saved,” said Pinion. “Overall, the year has been very successful for cooperative solar and our participating members.”

Interested members may enroll in the program for a $20 per energy block per month participation fee; they will have their portion of the local, green generated power applied to their bill. In some months, electricity generated by the solar array may be less than the monthly participation cost, and in others it may exceed that cost. Currently, 85 percent of the available energy blocks are used by members, however, there are additional opportunities still available. Members who want solar have the opportunity to participate with ease, letting Middle Tennessee Electric handle all of the details.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. is a member-owned, nonprofit electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 220,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties.