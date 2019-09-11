Portland Police
Dustin Baird, 33, of the 300 block of Lee Ave., Portland, was charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and driving on a revoked license on Aug. 31.
Jennifer Brewer, 44, of the 100 block of Wix Ave., Portland, was charged with domestic assault and criminal trespassing on Sept. 2.
Corey James Kaiser, 23, of the 100 block of Wilkerson Lane, Portland, was charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a felony on Aug 29.
Kyle Key, 28, of the 200 block of Freeland Road, Portland, was charged with driving on a revoked license and theft of property under $1,000 on Aug. 26.
Kevein Alfredo Robles, 33, of the 100 block of Brian James Lane, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Aug. 28.
Derek Allen Smith, 31, of the 400 block of Filter Plant Road, Franklin, Ky., was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 1.
Juan Lux Tzoy, 25,of the 100 block of Nestledown Circle, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense), failure to report and accident and driving without a license on Sept. 1.
Sumner County Sheriff
Rhonda Anderson, 47, of the 100 block of Freeland Road, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Sept. 1.
Amanda Brooke Ferrell, 30, of the 100 block of East Carter Road, Portland, was charged with speeding, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest on Aug. 27.
Kameron Hoskins, 19, of the 1200 block of South Russell St., Portland, was charged with possession of meth.
Chevelle West, 23, of the 700 block of South Russell St., Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Aug. 27.
Lebanon Police
Mark Anthony Key, 56, of the 100 block of Hardin St., Portland, was charged with violation of community supervision for life on Aug. 21.
Hendersonville Police
Scott Dewayne Hendrick, 57, of 283 Running Meadows, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Aug. 27.
Amber Ruth Jent, 27, of the 700 block of Denning Ford Road, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Aug. 31.
Andrew Payne, 39, of the 100 block of Robin Drive, Portland, was charged with DUI (4th offense) and assault on Aug. 29.
