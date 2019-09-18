Portland Police
Jonathan Humphrey, 28, of the 1000 block of Deasy Lane, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 6.
Trevor Jackson, 39, of the 100 block of Fireside Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 7.
Terri Lester, 44, of the 200 block of Old Westmoreland Road, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Sept. 5.
Claudio Moreno, 29, of an unknown address, Franklin, Ky., was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Sept. 5.
Derrick Wilmoth, 27, homeless, was charged with criminal trespassing on Sept. 8.
Sumner County Sheriff's Dept.
Brandy Groves, 35, of the 900 block of Butler Bridge Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 7.
Jordan Wix, 22, of the 800 block of Butler Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 4.
Gallatin Police
Joe D. Warren, of the 3800 block of Academy Road, Portland, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a prohibited weapon on school grounds and driving on a revoked license on Sept. 8.
