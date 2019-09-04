Portland Police
James Baker, 54, of the 100 block of Portland Courtyard Private Road, was charged with driving on a suspended license on Aug. 22.
Phillip Ervin Road, Jr., 23, of the 100 block of West Market Street, Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Aug. 23.
Teresa Webber, 47, of the 100 block of Brandy Hollow Road, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Aug. 20.
Sumner County Sheriff's Dept.
Robert William Heinze, 38, of the 300 block of New Deal Potts Road, Portland, was charged with a violation of the sex offender registry on Aug. 22.
Derek Hutchinson, 32, of the 100 block of Breeder Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Aug. 22.
Adam Wayne Parker, 30, of the 100 block of Demase St., Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Aug. 19.
Gallatin Police
Christie Anglea, 50, of the 200 block of Old Martin Road, Portland, was charged with possession of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.