Harvest Festival hopes to teach history

When current Days Gone By Museum curator Larry Parker first laid eyes on the collection of Joey and Kathleen Collins, he was impressed.
So much so that he was hired as a curator of the museum at 122 Davis Street and now has plans to help the Collins' turn the museum into more of a family type events location.
That starts in a big way on Oct. 4-5 with the 14th annual Harvest Festival. While the event has been going on for 14 years, plans are now to try and not only make the Harvest Festival a family-style event, but to have more events on the grounds at the Days Gone By Museum.
"Joey and Kathleen have always wanted this to be truly a family event. What we're trying to do now is trying to get the word out that this is a family event," Parker said. "For me, when I first came in here, it was an awesome shock for me to walk in and see what all that he had. I had known Kathy and Joey. They had been clients of mine for probably six
years. Kathy, every once in a while, would come up and say something about coming up to see the museum. When I finally did, what I saw was a shock and awe type situation.
"My project here and what we'd like to do is get the word out about Tennessee's best-kept secret and turn it into a major attraction, so people can come here."
Joey Collins, who along with his wife collected the items in the museum and started the event, is excited about the possibilities.
"This is the 14th year. The weather has hurt us about four years in a row, and we're kind of recovering from that now. But it's grown quite a bit from the first one. We've got big plans. We're going to try to add some events. Right now, we're open to some other things," Collins said.
The Days Gone By Museum, according to Parker, shows off the history of the United States through machinery and even some pop culture items. The Collinses are eager to share that history, and Parker is working to get the word out.
"What Joey and Kathy have put together is a collection of everything that's made America what it is today. When I looked out there, and I saw all those tractors and all those automobiles and all that farm equipment, it was the Industrial Revolution that I was looking at -- people who sacrificed and put things together," Parker said. "What they've always been trying to do is let people see, learn and know about what it took to make this country great, what the sacrifices were. I got excited about it. I still am and will be for as long as this place exists. It's a history lesson. We want to turn this into a Harvest Fest where people can come and enjoy this day and learn about history. They can learn about it because of the collections they've put together."
At the Harvest Festival, part of history will be live on display.
"On that day, we have everything. The sawmill out there, it'll actually be running. It's an 1800s sawmill. The steam engines will be going, the tractors will be going, that kind of things. There will be things kids can do from corn shelling to making homemade ice cream to helping press cider on a 1900s cider press," Parker said.
The Collins family with the help of volunteers are the ones who will be overseeing and doing much of the heavy lifting to get ready for the Harvest Festival.
"We get a lot of volunteers. The boys with the steam engines, they pretty much take care of the mill and make sure it's ready. We've got kin folks. Most of it is done by volunteers. I do have to get some temporary help to offload the sawmill and to help park people. Other than that, it's mainly just family and volunteers," Joey Collins said.
Also, there will be craft and food vendors of all kinds as well as live entertainment from a variety of musical genres, ranging from bluegrass to country to rock and roll.
Beyond the Harvest Festival, there are plans to make the museum a field trip destination for elementary, middle school and high school students to learn about history.
"What we have out here (in the warehouse) is what made America great. You develop a curriculum -- and I did this in California -- for third grade through 12th grade. You put a precursor online of what they want to study, whether it's cars, tractors or whatever," Parker said. They can come out and take the whole tour, and one part of that becomes what they're responsible for. The teacher goes back, goes online and pulls off the test that is geared to the standards of the state of Tennessee. Then, it becomes more than a field trip per se. It becomes a hands-on type of learning experience for them. They find out what really did make America great. And there is so much that isn't really taught today, and this will help teach about that. That's what Joey and Kathy really want to do."
Other things in the works potentially down the line on the grounds include perhaps a Civil War re-enactment, some events for veterans and even a long hunters exhibition as well. Kathleen Collins is a descendant of settler Thomas Kilgore who founded the nearby town of Cross Plains.
For more information on the Days Gone By Museum or the Harvest Festival, go to their website at www.daysgonebyportland.com.
