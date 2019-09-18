The Sumner County Grand Jury indicted five Portland men during its September term.
A three-count indictment charges Maro Antonio De Luna, 22. 107 Williams St., Apt. D, with showing a pornographic photograph to a 13-year-old juvenile for arousal purposes, persuading this minor to engage in a sexual act under his observation, knowing that the completion of such conduct violated the offense of statutory rape.
Richard Holt Fowler, Jr., 30, 108 London Lane allegedly led a police officer on a chase when signaled to stop, drove without a license (DWL), disregarded people safety along the public highways, and failed to stop at a stop sign in addition to having five previous DWL offenses.
Frederick Dean Givens, 25, 4022 Dobbins Pike, faces a five-count indictment for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and drug paraphernalia with intent for persons to use; manufacture of methamphetamine for sale; and possession of marijuana and a firearm after being convicted of a felony drug offense.
Daniel Lee Nichols, 25, 134 Glendale Ave., on or about May 4, 2018, "while claiming ownership of an outbuilding which was the subject of a security interest, and with intent to hinder enforcement of that interest, did unlawfully and knowingly remove and transfer said outbuilding to another." The second count charges him with stealing a building worth more than $2,500 belonging to the Homestead Acceptance Co. He also allegedly failed to appear in court on June 12, 2019, to answer a criminal charge of hindering a secured creditor.
Larry Darnell Rippy, 47, 220 Baptist Church Hill Rd. Three counts for driving on a revoked license on Dec. 4, 2017, and failure to appear in court to face this charge the following May 12. On Sept. 24, 2018, he also allegedly failed to appear for a hearing on the criminal charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.