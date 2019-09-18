Man arrested after allegedly firing shot through apartment floor

A Springfield man found trouble in Portland after an argument with his girlfriend ended with a gunshot being fired through the floor of their upstairs apartment, according to a police report.
Tony Beu, 33, of 10650 Owens Chapel Road, Springfield, is facing multiple charges from the Sept. 5 incident.
According to the police affidavit, police were dispatched to Apt. 137 at Portland Courtyard following an argument between Beu and the victim, who lives at the residence.
The victim stated that she and Beu were in the bedroom of the apartment and that Beu had accused her of cheating on him. The victim then responded that Beu had inappropriate photos on his phone.
Beu had apparently brought a gun to the residence with him and laid it on the night stand. He picked it up and pointed at the woman, who then pushed his hand away, fearing that he was going to aim the gun at her. As the woman pushed Beuâ€™s hand away, the gun discharged and a shot fired through the floor into the apartment below.
Beu then gathered his belongings and the gun and left the scene. The victim picked up the shell casing and placed it on the nightstand. When police arrived, they took the 9 mm shell casing into evidence.
Police went to check on the people who lived in the apartment below, and the resident there told them that he was asleep and had not heard any gunshots. The resident indicated that everyone was OK. Police found a hole in the ceiling of that apartment right beside the bed where he and his girlfriend were sleeping. Efforts to find the bullet were unsuccessful.
Beu has been charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated domestic assault and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Beuâ€™s bond was set at $30,000, and he is due in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Sept. 18 to face the charges.
