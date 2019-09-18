Man arrested after threatening wife and suicide

A Portland man was arrested and charged with domestic assault after allegedly threatening his wife and to commit suicide.
Joseph Logan Derting, 43, of 257 North Centerpoint Road, Portland, was arrested after police were dispatched to his residence in response to a domestic disturbance. According to the police report, the victim stated that her husband was intoxicated and that an argument had taken place in the kitchen. The woman siad that she was afraid as Derting got close to her and she feared that he might harm her due to his being intoxicated. She said she pushed him away and that he pushed her back and a physical altercation ensued with Derting telling the victim, â€œI just want to punch you in the face.â€� Derting then struck her with the palms of his hands on both sides of her face. The victim told police that she punched Derting with her fist and ran away.
Derting then walked into the living room and picked up a loaded handgun and held it to his head. The two then began to struggle for control of the gun and the suspect pulled away and went to the bedroom where he racked the slide and loaded a round into the chamber. A second struggle then began and the woman was able to get the gun away from Derting and unload it.
Derting took the gun and put it to his head and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire because it had no bullets. The woman then took the gun away from Derting, who became angry and punched a hole in the living room wall as he exited the room.
The victim then called police, who arrived on the scene and arrested Derting. Bond was set at $5,000 in the matter and a court date is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
