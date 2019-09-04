Man charged after firing shot into neighbor's truck

A Portland man was arrested after he admitted to firing a shot into his neighbor's pickup truck as the neighbor drove past his house on the night of Aug. 23, hitting the victim in the forearm.
Ricky Lynn Stringer, 61, of 200 Meadows Road, Portland, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism over $1,000 in connection with the incident.
According to the police affidavit, the neighbor, who lives down the road from Stringer, was driving past Stringer's residence when he was shot with birdshot out of a shotgun. The victim returned home and his wife called 911. The victim refused treatment by Sumner EMS, but was taken by his wife to Portland Tri-Star Hospital's emergency room to be treated for injuries to both forearms from the shot.
Sumner County Sheriff's deputies then went to Stringer's home, and saw Stringer sitting on his front porch with his wife. When officers asked who fired the shot, Stringer replied, "I did."
Stringer was placed under arrest and his weapon was taken in as evidence. Stringer did not have his identification on him at the time of his arrest, and an officer accompanied his wife back inside the home to retrieve it. As the officer followed the suspect's wife into the house, he saw the spent shell casing on a stool in the living room and took it for evidence..
When officers interviewed Stringer at the Sumner County Jail, he stated that the victim had driven by his house slowly and "shouted something toward the house as he was hanging out of the truck." Stringer said he did not know what the neighbor said because he was inside. He told police that he had a feeling that the neighbor would be by again later in the day, so he sat on the front porch with his shotgun.
Stringer said he had been shot before on his property and wanted to have the shotgun to protect himself. He stated that the neighbor drove by the house again around 10 p.m. that night without incident, but that about 20 to 25 minutes later, when the neighbor drove past again and slowed down and started to say something out of the window -- possibly obscenities -- he stated that he "got fed up with everything and was pushed past his breaking point, grabbed the shotgun and shot one round off the direction of the truck."
Stringer stated that he was trying to shoot into the bed of the truck and that he could not see very well when he pulled the trigger. He stated that "he knew he messed up."
Stringer's bond was set at $30,000 and he is due in court on Oct. 9 to face the charges.
