Man stabs brother, takes drug while in custody

A fight between two brothers left one of them with a stab wound and the other in jail on multiple charges.
Just before 2 p.m., on Sept. 1, Portland Police responded to 217 Drakewood Drive in regards to a stabbing.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that Aarash Mohammadpour had stabbed his brother with a knife in the backyard.
Witnesses told police that after Mohammadpour had stabbed his brother that he had run through the house, but they were not exactly sure where he went.
According to the police report, the brother told police when they entered the house, "That (expletive) stabbed me."
Mohammadpour was eventually located in the backyard and was placed into custody. A knife where the blade matched the size of the puncture wound suffered by his brother was found in his pocket.
Initially, Mohammadpour said he did not want to talk and wanted a lawyer. Later, he said that he should not have done what he did. He also said that he and his brother got into a fight over "rolling papers" and that he got his brother in a headlock and squeezed as hard as he could until his brother said, "truce."
Mohammadpour then said that his brother threw a bucket at him, and that he retaliated by pricking his brother in the shoulder with the knife about five times before feeling it go deeper. He said that once he did that, he stopped and said, "Oh my God, I'm sorry."
His brother had holes in his shirt around the shoulder consistent with being stabbed as well as a puncture wound.
Mohammadpour was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault. But his troubles did not end there. While enroute to the Sumner County Jail, the police officer had to stop by the Portland Tri-Star ER to retrieve some paperwork. The officer saw Mohammadpour put something into his mouth and swallow it.
When the officer asked what he had swallowed, Mohammadpour refused to answer. He also passed out and had difficulty breathing. Police had to administer two doses of narcan to revive him. When Mohammadpour regained consciousness, he claimed to have taken cyanide.
However, when drug tested at the hospital, he tested positive for meth, benzodiazepine, ecstasy and marijuana.
Mohammadpour was additionally charged with fabricating or tampering with evidence.
In all, his bond was set at $20,000 and he is due in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.
