A resolution was scheduled to go before the Portland City Council at Monday night's meeting that would provide up to $75,000 for the city to put toward pay range and wage adjustments for the Portland Police Department.
The city of Portland has had concerns that it is losing quality certified officers to higher paying jobs with police departments in other towns and cities, and is hopeful that the money appropriated for the wage adjustments can help offset that and help the city retain more its police officers long-term.
This proposed move comes on the heels of the city offering signing bonuses to new certified officers. That resolution was passed at the Sept. 3 meeting of the council. Those bonuses call for certified officers with less than two years of experience to receive a $1,500 bonus to be paid out in $500 increments every six months until paid out. New officers with more than two years' experience can receive $2,500 in bonus money, also paid out in $500 increments twice a year.
The proposed wage increase "will appropriate up to $75,000 in this fiscal year to fund a pay
see wages/page a3
range-wage adjustment similar to that of other communities based on the number of approved positions within the department," according to the resolution that was to appear before the council on the Sept. 16 agenda.
The idea to make the wage adjustments came from Mayor Mike Callis, who has been working with the city's human resources department and Police Chief Anthony Heavner to come up with the appropriate figures for the raises and how to allocate those resources if and when the resolution is passed.
"We will be asking the council to appropriate money to help us better compete with other agencies," Mayor Callis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.