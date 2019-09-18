Oakmont Elementary School's cross-country students are off to the races, and show no signs of slowing down.
The school competed in its first cross-country event on Sunday, Sept. 8, taking home one grade-level placement (4th place girls grades 3-5) and three individual placements (Abby Cothron, fourth place K-2 girls; Alexis Myers, eighth place 3-5 girls and Lane Greer, sixth place 3-5 boys).
"When (physical education) coach (Matt) Overton came in last year, we started looking at ways to expose our kids to different kinds of sports and activities," OES Principal Bryant Brewer said. "Throughout last year, there was a program started by a runner that's won the Music City Marathon several times (Scott Wietecha) ... a running club for elementary school students. We felt out whether there would be an interest here, and ended up with over 20 runners grades K-5."
Over the next few months, the students will compete in a series of four meets through Sumner Elementary Cross Country, marking Oakmont's first participation in a team sport in several years. The first meet was held on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Sanders Ferry Parkway in Hendersonville.
"I think the students take confidence and pride in the cross-country team, because they haven't had an Oakmont team to represent them," Coach Matt Overton, who also teaches physical education, said. "I also want them to have something they can do for the rest of their lives. At age 60, you're probably not going to put on pads and play football, but running you can do for a long time and keep your heart healthy."
Students spent the first month of school training before putting their focus on competitions, and the team continues to run up to a mile after class on Mondays and Thursdays to stay sharp.
"We'll get the time for our K-2 students at half a mile, because that's what they run at the meets," Overton said. "But they'll run the whole mile at practice too. We try and help all the students improve on their times during that as well. After the meets, I'll probably keep up the practice during physical education, but I don't think we'll be asking the kids to stay after school in the off months."
Taking part in their first meet was an adjustment for the students, but proved to be a positive experience. The school's parent-teacher organization put their support behind the project as well so the team could represent Oakmont with jerseys.
"Most of the kids were really excited, but some were super nervous," Overton said. "We're a small school, so going to Hendersonville and seeing a crowd like that isn't something they were expecting, but being able to compete against other kids in their age group for the first time gave them a sense of belonging."
Overton estimated there were over 1,000 people in attendance between the other runners, coaches and family members.
The students were also able to pick up on some of the differences between running cross-country and the practice they had done up to that point.
"It's very different from running track, because you have to go through hills, rocks and other terrain that causes you to move differently," Overton said. "Some of the kids also came out very fast from the starting line and exhausted themselves later in the race, so they saw how important it is to pace yourself. I think next time we'll have some more students place now that they've had that learning experience."
By creating the new team, Oakmont also hopes to encourage student involvement in club sports from an early age, and to foster a sense of self-improvement whether the children place or not.
"Hopefully when they get to middle school, they'll continue to compete and have that drive," Brewer said. "We want them to experience the success of completing a race ... they may not be able to win every time or even place in the top 10, but one thing about cross-country is that you can always beat your personal best."
