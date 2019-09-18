Teen Court offers students real-life court view

Some Sumner County teens, including from Portland High School, are getting the chance to learn how the court system works and perhaps use it as a stepping stone to a career path in the judicial system.
Other teens, in the same room, are getting the opportunity to perhaps straighten up their lives before they head too far down the wrong path.
It is called Teen Court, and it involves real teenagers, real court cases and real results.
Teen Court involves teens from schools across Sumner County serving as prosecuting and defense attorneys, bailiffs and jury members in an actual courtroom hearing involving juvenile offenders in the local area.
Each case has an actual judge presiding over it, but the remainder of the courtroom hearing,
including the sentencing is done by the teens, who hear testimony from defendants, who are their peers.
"They go through training and they will learn how to do the roles of the courtroom as far as prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, bailiff and jury. We do the adult judge model. Courtrooms are set up differently. We like the adult courtroom model, because it's the closest you can get to a real courtroom for a real courtroom experience," said Tammy Kellogg, who helps oversee the program. "Judge (David) Howard or another practicing attorney will sit as judge, but the other roles are filled by the students."
Kellogg was at Portland High School last Tuesday to recruit students to teen court to help fill these roles. Teen Court looks good on a resume as a student prepares to go to college, especially if they have an interest in becoming a lawyer or even law enforcement.
"During the month of September, I try to recruit high school students. Each school is a little bit different. Some schools, I'll go through the guidance counselors. At others, I'll go through a certain teacher -- maybe a government teacher or different teachers like that. I will try to get to each school," Kellogg explained. "I tell them this is an opportunity, because you get to work inside an actual courtroom with a real case and real attorneys. This is the only kind of program that you can get involved in with a real court case and have a real outcome. Whatever role they have has an impact on that case. We've had several that since high school have gone to college and are now practicing attorneys. We have some who are interested and want to get involved and give back to the community. We do have a lot of kids that may be interested and when they get there realize, 'I'm pretty good at this' and become attorneys."
As for the defendants, Teen Court gives them a chance and a break as well. Sentences are binding. Defendants must admit their guilt and must be first-time offenders in breaking the lawy. They are not found guilty, but instead must testify before the court regarding their actions.
"It has to be a first-time offense, and they have to admit that they're guilty of what happened. They're not found guilty. So when they go to teen court, we're not there trying to determine if they're guilty or innocent. It's more like a sentencing hearing by a jury of their peers," Kellogg explained. "A lot of the kids we get in court, these are pretty good kids, but maybe did something stupid. There are only certain cases we can take, and that's a good filter for us. We can take shoplifting, driving offenses like hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident. We have a lot of first-time drivers that maybe hit something or backed into something and they get scared and leave. These are normally pretty good kids who just did something wrong.
"We've had vandalism, and that could be a lot of different things. That could be doing something at school, doing something at a victim's house and things like that. Trespassing, violation of curfew. We can do drug offenses, possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI (marijuana). It has to be a first-time offense and they have to admit what happened. Those are two big important factors. We have to get parents' permission. The kids who go through the process, their families are normally pretty involved and they want to help stay a part of it and help them learn from that."
While peer pressure for teenagers can be a bad thing, Teen Court seeks to use it as a good thing to deter the defendants from future bad decisions.
"When you're in here, the defendant must testify. They have to sit on the stand and they have to explain. They'll have their defense attorney ask questions and also the prosecution," Kellogg said. "And that can be kind of hard, because you're sitting there with a jury of kids your same age, literally looking from across the room and having to explain why you did that. It lets them know that if you're an adult, this is what it's going to be like. That's a learning experience in itself."
What happens in Teen Court is confidential, and if a defendant is from one school, Kellogg makes sure to have the jury and teen lawyers from other schools in order to help maintain that confidentiality.
"I normally pull from different schools. I have kids from every high school and we take home schoolers as well as long as they live in Sumner County. A lot of times the jury is a mix, which I think works better," Kellogg said.
Teen Court is open to students in grades 9 through 12. The deadline for applications is Sept 30. For more information or to obtain an application, contact Kellogg at 614-451-6035 or at tkellogg@sumnercountytn.gov.
Students who are chosen must meet certain academic criteria and must complete 12 hours of training head of taking part in Teen Court.
