Portland Police arrested two suspects and charged them with possession of meth for resale after they were caught with 140 doses of the drug in their vehicle on Sept. 1.
Police received a phone call at 11 p.m., from a clerk at the Portland Mapco, saying that an intoxicated male subject had been in the store, staggering and stumbling around and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
That suspect, later identified as Kody Bare, 28, of 129 Jerry St., Portland, got into a car and turned onto TN 52 East. Officer Charles Hope began to follow the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on South Russell Street near the intersection of Emily Lane to perform a welfare check on Bare.
The other occupant of the vehicle was Ashley Paige Gant, 28, of 153 Hedgelawn Drive, Hendersonville.
When Hope pulled the vehicle over, Bare was slumped over the seat and could barely stay awake. EMS was called to tend to him. Police discovered the cap of one syringe and two syringes under Bare's seat.
That led to a search of the vehicle, which yielded not only multiple syinge caps, but also lots of baggies consistent with the distribution of narcotics. A pink makeup bag was found containing 14 grams of meth, which, according to the police affidavit, would be enough of the drug for 140 does with a street value of $1,400. A digital scale and a spoon were also located inside the car.
Gant and Bare were both arrested on charges of possession of meth for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were taken to the Sumner County Jail, where their bond was set at $50,000 each. Gant and Bare were both due to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Sept. 10 to face the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.