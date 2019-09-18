Nancy Clevenger was only 2 years old when she and her siblings were adopted into separate families, and she went through life believing she would never have a connection with a brother or sister.
However, she and her half-sister were able to find each other from across the country and reunite after 57 years, thanks to DNA testing through 23andMe.
"We both cried when we saw each other for the first time," Clevenger recalled. "It's one thing to talk on the phone or FaceTime, but when you can touch the other person it's different. They're like you and you share their blood … it's an indescribable feeling."
The sisters were separated in 1962 after their mother found herself unable to care for her children - a 7-year-old brother, 2-year-old Clevenger and Barbour, who was less than a month old.
"Our mother had never been employed outside of the home, and lived with my widowed grandmother who worked at the local hospital," Clevenger said. "It was hard to support three children on that income, and my mother also had some emotional challenges that kept her from holding down a job."
After being placed in foster care and adopted, the sisters took different paths through life.
Clevenger grew up in Goodlettsville, attended nursing school and now works at Centennial Hospital, while Barbour grew up in Michigan, earned a master's degree in biology and settled in Anchorage, Alaska.
"Back in May, I'd gotten an email from 23andMe saying that someone was trying to contact me," Barbour said. "He said something to the effect of, 'I think you're my mom's sister,' so I wrote him back."
That person was Clevenger's oldest son, who had been using the service in an effort to find
more relatives after finding himself unable to connect with his father.
"I had (him) at 16, and I wasn't married to the father," Clevenger said. "He knew who his dad was, but he died before he could ever try and establish a relationship. He called me a few days before Mother's Day and said, 'Mom, I may have found your sister.'"
From there, Clevenger and Barbour began exchanging emails, talking on the phone and using FaceTime to learn more about each other as they worked to find out if they were related.
"At first there was some caution," Barbour said. "We all know online there are scams going on, so until we were sure we were related, we were keeping each other at arm's distance. We didn't want there to be too much hurt on either side, but we agreed that even if we weren't we'd both made a good friend."
Details like Barbour's adoption and birth date matched up with Clevenger's own research into her parentage (she grew up aware of her adoption and found her mother years ago), and a DNA test through 23andMe confirmed what the two had hoped for.
"It was everything to have that sibling connection I've never had before," Clevenger said. "I had four children myself, and I'd always watch them to see how they'd interact with each other … I'd think, 'if I had one, how would I interact with them?' "
She planned to find out with a trip to Barbour's Alaska home in late August, but an unexpected tragedy occurred a few weeks before her flight.
"My husband died on Aug. 5, and (Tina) was the first person I could tell," Clevenger said. "She said, 'I'm not going to let my sister go through this alone,' and came to stay with me through the funeral and until … we flew to Alaska (on Aug. 23)."
Barbour heard the news the moment she arrived home that day, and quickly arranged for a flight into Tennessee.
"Seeing her for the first time felt amazing," Barbour said. "I'd seen pictures and talked to her, but to see her in flesh and blood … the person you know is biologically related to you, it's an incredible feeling."
The two spent the visit with Clevenger's children and grandchildren, allowing Barbour to meet an entire side of her family for the first time.
"She got to know the real, raw me," Clevenger said. "Anything from crying to laughing to anger, all the stages of grief you go through. I couldn't imagine having gone through that without her. I felt like God had said, 'I'm going to take your husband, but I'll give you a sister to help you get through it.'"
Afterward, the two traveled to Alaska, where Clevenger experienced a host of new sights and sounds.
"We went fishing, saw the glaciers and icebergs with seals sitting on top … (and) went to the Wildlife Conservation Center," she said. "I'd never been … it was Tina and her husband, and I was nervous about meeting him. She'd met all four of my children and really put herself out there, and that helped take away my anxiety."
Clevenger added that Barbour and her husband were both very accommodating during the 10-day trip.
"Having (Nancy) in Alaska was a lot of fun," Barbour said. "My husband has been on this journey with me, and it was really neat for him the finally meet my sister. The Conservation Center was a new experience for me, but overall I loved getting to show her the Alaska I know and to see things through her eyes."
Since meeting each other's families and settling into a normal life routine, the two have kept in touch and plan to meet up again early next year.
"We do the things sisters do together and share the kinds of experiences you'd talk about with your best friend," Barbour said. "Usually a day doesn't go by that we don't text, and we talk on the phone every few days. Even though we were raised in different parts of the country, there's a lot of commonality between us and you feel like you have somebody that's got your back in a different way."
Clevenger said Barbour's presence during her husband's funeral helped strengthen their bond, and allowed them to learn about each other's personality traits.
"Tina is willing to grab the bull by the horns and step out of her comfort zone," Clevenger said. "She knew she was walking into an absolutely chaotic world, but if something needed to be done or I needed advice, she knew what to do. She's a take-charge person who can definitely step up."
