Moral values, not government regulation, make a civilized society
Whenever something bad happens such as gun violence, the cry goes out for the government to do something. The truth is, people always look in all the wrong places for answers. Many people will say it's "the system."
Laws and police can never replace these restraints on personal conduct so as to produce a civilized society. The more uncivilized we become the more laws that are needed to regulate behavior. But, it is moral values, not government regulations that make for a civilized society.
We have kicked God out of society, and rejected his word, the Bible. What's wrong with the Bible? It hasn't hurt anyone. It's good news. The Bible gives us guidance to live by, teaches us morality and how to love one another. Remember the Golden Rule? Remember the Ten Commandments?
We have replaced God with the devil into every area of life. Morals is now a thing of the past, which delights the devil.
All violence is pure evil. The Bible says in John 10:10 that the devil's purpose is to steal and kill and destroy, but Jesus' purpose is to give a satisfying life.
Crime begins and it ends in the human heart. This is a place where the secular worldview and the biblical worldview come into sharp conflict. Biblical worldview includes original sin, the fall, and human depravity. The human heart is desperately wicked, the Bible tells us. So when we see violence and lawlessness, we have to point out the gruesome truth: Sin is in us. Because if a society fails to understand this, it simply preserves the horrors.
We are reaching a time when you must make a choice. There's no government or laws that is going to save us. This is bigger than politics, this is bigger than culture, this is a spiritual war we are engaged in, and we need a spiritual solution. Only a Christian worldview realistically understands human sin and realistically understands that in the Bible there is an answer: redemption. And it's God that can change the sinful heart.
America, don't be deceived by the devil of this world, but seek and turn to God and pray for a revival.
Ken Blinco
Portland
