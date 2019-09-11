Gospel Singing

The Servants quartet will be singing at Eulia General Baptist church Sunday night, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at 8371 Old Hwy 52 Westmoreland, near Westside School. Come expecting a blessing. Hope to see you there.

Tax freeze meeting

The Sumner County Trustee's staff will appear at Portland City Hall on Sept. 11 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to meet with anyone who wants a tax freeze or tax relief regarding their property taxes.

An annual requalification is required, and applicants must submit a proof of income. For mroe information, call 615-452-1260.

