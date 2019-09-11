Constitution Week recognized

Members of the Jethro Sumner Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution were at the Sept. 3 City Council meeting to be recognized for the upcoming Constitution Week, which runs Sept. 17-23. From left are Helen Marshall, Paula Shannon, Nancy Gilley, Billie Hyndman, Lanetta Groves and Portland Mayor Mike Callis.
Phoot courtesy of City of Portland website
