If Hunter Middle School thought last Tuesday's game with Portland East would be an easy one, the Panthers had other ideas.
The Bucs, one of the top teams in the county, led 6-0 late in the contest before scoring twice in the fourth quarter for the 20-0 win.
"We fought well against a good football team," coach Hunter Hicks said. "We have 28 players on our team and Hunter rolls into town on two buses and 60 players."
Hunter struck first on a 49-yard touchdown sprint but was stopped short on the two-point conversion try that left the visitors on top 6-0.
Portland East moved the football in the opening half and held a 21-7 edge in plays ran from scrimmage.
Their opening drive ended at the Buc 45 and the second series was the Panthers first scoring threat of the evening.
From the 47, the Purple moved downfield as Isaac Vega, Jintre House, and Hunter Mayes all carried the football while Quarterback Andrew Polston completed a six-yard pass to Skylar Hicks. The drive was stopped on an interception.
The Bucs picked up three first downs and moved the football to the Portland East 25 before the half ended.
The game continued to be a defensive battle though the Bucs threatened on their initial drive of the second half before coming up short of the goal line at the 9.
The Panthers worked to move downfield as Polston tossed an 11-yard completion to Hicks and Mayes, Vega and House combined for 22 yards. But the Purple settled for a punt as the fourth period opened and the Bucs scored in five plays and completed the conversion pass for a 14-0 edge.
Hunter scored again after Portland East failed to pick up a first down and the visitors led 20-0 with 2:12 remaining.
The Bucs recovered an onsides kick and ran out the clock.
The Panthers were outgained 280-88 in the contest.
House and Mayes each finished with 24 yards while Polston was 2 for 4 passing for 17 yards.
Portland East will face Ellis at home on Sept. 17.
