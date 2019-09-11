After starting the season at 0-4, the Lady Panther volleyball team stands at 19-7 after finishing second in a pair of recent tournaments.
"We haven't lost to a Tennessee school since we started 0-4," coach Rob Lesemann pointed out. "Since that start, the girls have shown me the willingness to compete and not back down."
On Aug. 30 and 31, the Purple played in the Choo Choo Classic in Chattanooga and lost in the championship to Jasper, Ala.
"According to one poll, Jasper is the number one ranked team in the state of Alabama," Lesemann said. "They were athletic and had some big girls. We were down 14-10 in the third set and scored three points, but couldn't finish them off."
Portland had advanced to the title match by defeating Signal Mountain, Ooltewah, Warren County, Grace Baptist, Anderson County, Bradley Central, Boyd Buchanan, Notre Dame and Cleveland.
Portland's win over Cleveland in the semifinals gave the Lady Blue Raiders their first loss of the season.
"I was happy with the weekend," Lesemann remarked. "I think it showed that we can play with anyone."
Last Tuesday, the Purple traveled to Mt. Juliet and won in four sets. Portland claimed a 25-21 victory in the opener, lost 21-25 in the second and finished off the Golden Bears, 26-24, 25-16.
"We were not happy with our play," Lesemann admitted. "I think we were still worn out from the Choo Choo Classic, and we didn't give our best effort against Mt. Juliet."
In the four-set match, Katie Crutchfield had 23 kills and 13 digs while Savanah Pippin collected 27 kills. Emma High recorded four kills and came up with seven digs with Emily Rogers claiming 26 digs and five assists. Josie Runyon had 49 assists, three aces and reached double figures in digs with 12. Lauryn Waldron came up with eight digs, Qierra Gregory finished with three aces and a pair of digs. Ashton Hoffman had two aces and ten digs and Rayleigh Hester wrapped up the stats with two blocks and a single kill.
On Sept. 4, the Lady Panthers defeated White House, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17.
"White House is a hard team to beat," Lesemann stated. "They dug the ball well, and we were terrible in serving. We missed 11 serves in three games."
Crutchfield had an ace, 11 kills and 11 digs in the three-game match with Pippin supplying 12 kills and Rogers collecting 10 digs, two assists and a pair of aces. Runyon had 29 assists, three kills and eight digs while High finished with an ace along with two assists, four kills and nine digs. Hester netted five kills and Anna McGlothlin punched out three kills. Jordyn Latimer finished with five digs and Hoffman rounded out the scoring with one ace.
Last weekend, the Lady Panthers played in the Middle Tennessee Classic and finished as runner-up.
There were 20 teams and good teams," Lesemann pointed out. "We lost twice to Hazel Green, Ala., who is the third ranked team in the state. We beat Loretto, who won the Class A championship last year."
On their way to the championship match, the Purple defeated Lawrence County, Danville, Ky., Eagleville, Cleveland, and Sparkman Ala.
The Lady Panthers host White House Heritage Thursday and travel to the Rocky Top Tournament this weekend in Gatlinburg.
The junior varsity team, under the direction of Connie Moyer, won the Watertown JV tournament on Saturday by going 7-0 and defeating the host school in the finals.
