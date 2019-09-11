The Portland Lady Panther soccer team played four matches recently and won two.
On Aug. 29, the Purple defeated visiting East Robertson 2-1.
"We struggled offensively, even with our possessions being higher in the first half," Coach Ryan Goostree said. "We came out slow and possessed the ball but struggled to get shots. Our defense was strong, but East Robertson's physicality in the second half slowed down our possession a little. We had more shots in the second half and was fortunate to hold on to the lead for the win."
Ella Clifton and Gabby Biggs each scored a goal in the win.
Martin Luther King Magnet School as the next opponent and the Lady Panthers away with a 2-1 loss.
"The girls played well and struggled to find the net due to our young forwards," remarked Goostree. "We did a decent job of possessing but, lacked a full half worth of play. We need to become more consistent with our play as we get further into the season."
Portland faced off against rival White House on Sept. 5 and lost 2-1.
"This was a big improvement from last year when they beat us 8-0," Goostree pointed out. "Our girls fought hard but came up short. We were prepared for White House and had an idea of what their offense would do. We were able to capitalize and scored first about ten minutes into the match."
The Lady Devils scored off a breakaway goal as the ball ricochet off a Portland defender and rolled into the goal. The final 40 minutes was scoreless.
Portland faced Greenbrier in a rescheduled match and the Purple won 4-0.
"We were coming off a hard loss to White House, so I was interested to see how we played. We possessed the ball well and spread the field. Our pace of play was slow, but the possession was some of the best we had all season."
The Lady Panthers scored first on an Aliyah Chambers shot while Alex Tuttle found the net before halftime. Chambers added another score for a 3-0 lead at the break. Payten Cole gave the Purple a 4-0 lead with another shot that found its mark.
"It was a great rebound from a tough loss to White House," Goostree pointed out. "It was also a good district win, so I am proud of the girls effort."
