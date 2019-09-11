The first eight minutes of the Portland-Montgomery Central game was not very pretty for Panther fans last Friday night. But the last 40 minutes was a thing of beauty for the Purple as the home team defeated the Indians 35-21 in a huge region contest Friday night.
In their home opener, the Panthers fell behind 14-0 in the first eight minutes. But after facing a two-score deficit, the Purple tallied 35 of the game's final 42 points en route to the huge region win.
"Give credit to Montgomery Central, they capitalized on our early mistakes," coach Greg Cavanah said. "We told the kids to settle down, and once they did, our energy started flowing. Montgomery Central has a lot of good athletes, as we do, and they are a load."
Senior quarterback Caleb Mandrell had a hand in all five scores for the Panthers. Mandrell completed a trio of touchdown strikes among his six completions, including a pair to Dairius Bell and one to Jovie Lugo. The signal caller also crossed the double stripes on rushing plays and finished with 245 yards in rushing and passing.
Junior Devyn Fuqua had some big runs and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.
Montgomery Central rolled up 317 total yard of offense as sophomore quarterback Logan Sykes accumulated 113 yards on the ground and completed a scoring strike to Michael Payton. Payton rushed for two touchdowns in the ballgame.
The Indians reached the end zone on their first possession by averaging nearly six yards per play. Payton capped off the nine-point series with a six-yard run. The Pat was good for a 7-0 edge.
Montgomery Central took advantage of an interception to score again.
From the PHS 29, Sykes lofted a pass to Payton at the 4:26 mark of the first period and the kick conversion pushed the visitors up 14-0.
Portland's first touchdown of the evening came when sophomore Lecyrus House intercepted a Sykes pass and returned the football to the 37. A 15-yard penalty for a face mask violation against the Indians moved the chains to the 22.
Cade Box ripped off 12 yards and Dylan Gulley ran for 3 to the 7.
One play later, Mandrell rolled to his right and hit Lugo with a pass at the five and the senior made the catch and went in for the score. Lugo's PAT cut the lead in half.
After forcing the Indians to punt on their next drive, the Panthers took advantage of a bad snap on the kick to start possession of the football at the 2.
Mandrell crashed in from two yards out on the first play and Lugo's kick through the uprights tied the contest at 14-14 with 7:33 left in the half.
Montgomery Central threatened on their following series of downs as Sykes engineered a 78-yard march to the PHS 11. But facing fourth down, the Indians elected to attempt a field goal.
However, the snap was bad and the Purple regained possession of the football at the 13.
Mandrell gained 11 on a keeper then tossed a 45-yard pass to Box to the 35. Box and Mandrell gained 7 and 3 yards respectively to the 20.
One play later, Mandrell was forced out of the pocket and threw a short pass to Bell who outraced the defenders to the end zone.
Lugo's extra point attempt was good, and Portland led 21-14 at halftime.
Montgomery Central returned the second half kickoff 25 yards to the 45 where one play later, Payton took the handoff, slipped past a pair of would-tacklers and got outside and sped to the end zone on a 53-yard scoring run.
The Panthers wasted little time in breaking the 21-21 deadlock as Bell took a short pass from Bell and raced 63 yards to put the Purple up for good. Lugo split the uprights on the kick conversion for a 28-21 advantage.
The Indians went three and out on their next opportunity and the Purple used a four-minute drive to go up by two scores.
From the 38, Gulley gained 18, Fuqua had runs of 7 and 14 yards, while Mandrell bruised the defense on two carries for 13 yards to the 10. Braxton Cole moved the Purple even closer to the double stripes with 9 yards on two attempts. That set up Mandrell's sneak up the middle with Lugo's PAT creating a 35-21 lead with 3:50 left in the quarter.
Both teams were victims of bad snaps and turnovers over the final 16 minutes of the contest. A bad snap on a Portland punt gave the Indians a first down just 30 yards from the goal line. But the visitors fumbled with Kyren Hawk recovering. Portland fumbled twice on its next series but retained possession of the football both times.
Montgomery Central's final attempt to close the lead ended at the Panthers 11 when Cole intercepted a pass to stop the drive and seal the win.
