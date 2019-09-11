A dangerous team awaits the Panthers this Friday in their road trip to Greenbrier in another region tilt. The Bobcats, winless in three games, are a physical squad and hungry to pick up their first victory.
PHS coach Greg Cavanah said Sunday afternoon. "We are going into a hostile environment over there. It's always tough to win at Greenbrier."
Coach John Elmore's team finished at 2-8 last season but return some linemen that saw a lot of action in 2018.
"Greenbrier is big," Cavanah remarked. "They have a 270 and a 280- pound linemen who play both ways. They run a Wing-T offense with some spread, much like what Auburn runs. Their quarterback is gutsy and a hard-running kid. Defensively, they are aggressive and run a 4-3 and will shift their linebackers according to the formation. The defense brings heat."
"Greenbrier is more of a run team, but they will throw the football,"Cavanah pointed out.
The Bobcats have lost to Creekwood 45-7, Northwest 32-7 and last Friday's 27-19 setback to West Creek.
In last year's 28-0 win, the Panthers rolled up over 400 yards of offense as Quarterback Caleb Mandrell rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Box also scored for the Purple.
"We have to move the football and put points on the scoreboard," Cavanah said. "Our defense has been able to give us the football in a good position and we have taken advantage of that. We need to sustained drives and we did that last Friday."
Quarterback Tristan Leopold returns for his senior season along with receiver Ryan Lanius. Reagan Conquest, Noah Batey, Ben Semore, Paxton Maness, Gavin Ledbetter, and twin brothers Andy Li, Kenny Li and Izik Rector returning to the Bobcats for the 2019 campaign.
"Greenbrier always play a good style of football," Cavanah remarked. "We have to keep their crowd out of it. It's another big region game and they are all big. I remember one year I was coaching in Kentucky, we finished 4-2 in the district and came in fourth place. So the win against Montgomery Central was big, and this week's game is just as big."
