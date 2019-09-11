The Portland School golf teams, under the direction of Julia Coots, are winding down their season and looking forward to the district tournament schedule to start on Sept. 27. In recent action, the girls have lost to Beech, 194-222, Gallatin 161-230, and Station Camp.
"The girls have some tough competition within our district with many of those teams consisting of players shooting in the 70s," Coots pointed out. "Our first match was rained out, but the girls showed up to our second match ready to play. All three of the girls turned in some of their best scores. Addison Dorris got a hole-in-one for us. The team works hard and come out weekly to play their best and have fun."
In the Lady Panthers second match of the season, Dorris fired a 110, Alanna Herrington finished with a score of 112 and Erika Morgan carded a 117.
In their loss to Gallatin, Dorris topped the scorers with a 110, Herrington shot a 120, and Morgan recorded a 126.
Herrington fired a 116 to lead the trio in the loss to the Lady Bison while Morgan shot a 126, and Dorris contributed a 128.
The boys have posted a pair of wins in their trio of matches. There are no seniors on the squad, so the future looks bright for the Purple.
"The boys' team is very young with no upperclassmen," Coots explained. "If they continue to work and improve, they could be a very competitive group in the next year or two. Vhan McGuire has been our strongest player by posting three scores in the 80s. Houston Pike has great potential, but has struggled the last few weeks. Gavin Tabb has shown much improvement this season and has been posting some great scores. Matthew McGee was not on our travel team initially. However, he has played in the last three matches and shown much improvement and is working hard."
In the first match, the Panthers lost to Macon County but defeated Beech. The squad shot a combined 370, while the Tigers came in at 310 and the Bucs finished with a 389. McGuire shot an 80 in the match while Pike and Tabb tied with a 90 and McGee carded a 110.
The boys lost to Gallatin and Station Camp in their second match. McGuire came in with 87, Tabb finished with a 96, Pike fired a 101, McGee posted a 106 score and Brett Hardin rounded out the scoring with a 111.
Portland played in a tri-match with Station Camp and White House and the Purple finished with a 390 which was good for second place. McGuire had an 89, Tabb shot a 94, McGee recorded a 102 and Pike contributed a score of 105.
