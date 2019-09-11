'Portland Pounce' event to benefit PHS football

A big night of professional wrestling is set for Sept. 28, at the Portland High School Gym.
Pro Wrestling Entertainment has partnered with the PHS Quarterback Club for a fundraiser event being promoted as "Portland Pounce" to help raise money for the Panthers football program.
Former World Wrestling Entertainment Star D-Lo Brown will be making a special appearance at the show. Brown will take part in a preshow meet and greet that will also include other wrestlers from Pro Wrestling Entertainment.
"The Quarterback Club is happy to be working with Jason James and Pro Wrestling Entertainment," PHS Quarterback Club Vice President Chris Ladd said. "This a great way for the club to raise money for the football team and this will be a family friendly event for all ages."
The PWE Championship will be defended at "Portland Pounce" as Sumner County native Alex Taylor will be in action.
The "War Kings" Crimson and Jax Dane will be in action against the newly formed team of "The Journeymen" Francisco Ciatso and Jeremiah Plunkett.
In women's action, Rebecca Reece will take on Cali Young. Also appearing on the show Adrian Thomas, L.T. Falk, Kevin Zion with Tony Lucassio, Shawn Hurley, Kevin Weatherby, and USWA Legend Tony Falk.
A special VIP Meet and Greet will take place at 5:30 p.m. for everyone sitting in the front row. The doors open for everyone else at 6 PM. The show will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the VIP Meet and Greet and front row are $20. Other ringside seats are $15 and general admission seats are $10. You can purchase tickets online at www.prowrestlingent.com or you can purchase tickets at Graphic Obsessions on the Corner in Portland. On the night of the show tickets will go on sale at 5 PM in the gym lobby.
The event is being sponsored by Senor Fajitas, ABEC Electric, Old Hickory Credit Union, 3D Blasting, City of Portland Natural Gas Department, Portland Utilities Construction Company and Volunteer State Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.