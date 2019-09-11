The Portland West football team continue to struggle and is still looking for their first win of the season. Last Tuesday, the Panthers traveled to Station Camp and lost 36-6.
I'zaiash Woods scored the lone touchdown for the Purple on a kickoff return.
"We didn't play up to the standards we have at Portland West," Coach Kyle Lane pointed out. "We didn't tackle the quarterback very well, we had mental breakdowns in our coverage scheme, and we are not committed to playing hard-nosed, attacking football. We did throw the football better and getting better pass protection. We trailed 6-0 at halftime."
