Outdoors notebook

In fact, the die-off is considered positive because the invasive silver carp’s population has exploded in recent years and raised concerns about crowding out native fish in the food chain.

TWRA biologists do not know what caused the die-off and continue to study the situation.

…

OHPPBT Bass Tourney: The Old Hickory Percy Priest Bass Tournament has closed memberships for the year, but has some tournaments remaining. For information about the organization visit the OHPPBT website.

…

Bow-fishing tourney: A team from Georgia won last month’s Muzzy Classic Bow-fishing Tournament out of Nashville’s Bass Pro Shops. No local entries finished among the top 20 of the 150 competing teams.

...

Outdoors woman workshop: The annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 2-4 in Crossville.

The workshop, organized by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, offers instruction to women in a wide array of outdoors activities. It is open to women 18 and older.

For details on classes and registration visit tnwildlife.org.

...

Friends of NRA donation: The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s Air Rifle Team last week received a donation of $3,584 from the Wilson County Friends of NRA.

The Friends of NRA’s annual banquet and fundraiser will be held June 3 at the Ward Agricultural Center. Tickets can be purchased at the Reloaders Bench in Mt. Juliet or the Gun Room in Lebanon. Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the door.

Proceeds from the fundraiser to go support the shooting sports, Second Amendment issues and Eddie Eagle gun safety programs for school-age youngsters.

Much of the auctioned merchandise is donated by local businesses and individuals, with the majority of the proceeds going to county programs.

For additional information contact Lisa Kirkus at 615-414-6120 or lisakirkus@charter.net.

...

Top shot: Kerry Hale shot a near-perfect round of 49 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about Gun Club activities, or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap shooting team that Hale coaches, contact him at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

May 14: turkey season ended

May 13-June 11: spring squirrel season

June 3: Friends of NRA fundraiser

June 10-16: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to andy.reed@lebanondemocrat.com.