Woodard finishes sixth in national weightlifting championships

Meridyn Woodard, 12, who trains with Strength From Above out of Lebanon Crossfit, finished sixth in the 85-pound category at the USA Weightlifting Youth National Championships in Grand Rapids, Mich., recently. She had a snatch of 62 pounds and clean and jerk of 83 pounds. She has another year of eligibility in her category and plans to return next year with the aim of winning the national championship. Her coach, Jesse Reynolds, has coached two national junior championship teams and has also coached several athletes to the world championship level while coaching in Florida before relocating to middle Tennessee.