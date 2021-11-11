Your favorite book lover needs a present this holiday season, but the possibilities are endless. Let’s narrow things down, shall we?
•••
“Artists in Residence: Seventeen Artists and Their Living Spaces, from Giverny to Casa Azul”
By Melissa Wyse, illustrated by Kate Lewis (Chronicle Books). $16.99
See where the magic happened: This illustrated guide provides a glimpse into the spaces where Georgia O’Keeffe, Henri Matisse and other renowned artists lived and worked.
•••
“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation (Audiobook)”
By John Lewis, with Andrew Young and Kabir Sehgal, read by Don Cheadle (Grand Central Publishing) $22.94
The congressman and civil rights pioneer spent his final months working on this meditation on the ideals that shaped his life and career. Cheadle’s stirring narration is perfect.
•••
“Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy”
By Misty Copeland, illustrated by Salena Barnes (Aladdin Books). $16.99
American Ballet Theatre’s first Black female principal dancer explores the lives of such trailblazing performers as Delores Browne and Tai Jimenez — women who paved the way for Copeland’s success.
•••
“Dune”
By Frank Herbert, illustrated by Sam Weber (The Folio Society). $140
The recent release of a new film adaptation of Herbert’s 1965 classic has sparked renewed interest in the novel. This version, gorgeously illustrated, is ideal for the ultimate fan.
•••
“Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide”
By Cecily Wong and Dylan Thuras (Workman Publishing). $31.99
Travel the continents with this globe-spanning menu that details some of the world’s most novel foods (beer made of fog, anyone?) with a side of fascinating culinary history.
•••
“Harlem Shuffle”
By Colson Whitehead (Doubleday). $17.91
Whitehead, a two-time Pulitzer winner, takes a lighter turn with this crime novel, set in the 1950s and ‘60s, that’s as wry as it is rollicking.
•••
Princeton Architectural Press: In the Bookstore Puzzle
$16.95
The charming illustrations in this puzzle — depicting a five-level bookstore (and some noteworthy customers) — are worth the work of putting together its 1,000 pieces.
•••
The Alabama Booksmith: Signed First Editions Club
$395
Annual subscriptions to this book club deliver a new, author-signed, first-edition book each month. Past picks have included books by Jonathan Franzen, Kristin Hannah and Ann Patchett.
•••
“The Secret Life of Fungi: Discoveries From a Hidden World”
By Aliya Whiteley (Pegasus Books). $17.99
Here’s one for the nature lovers: A charming compendium on all things fungi by a British novelist with a longtime obsession with the quirky organism.
•••
“The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown’s Official Guide”
By Julia Quinn (Avon). $11.99
Is your favorite “Bridgerton” fan pining for season two of the Netflix series? Ease their heartache with this collection of memorable book quotes introduced by Lady Whistledown herself.
•••
“Crying in H Mart”
By Michelle Zauner (Knopf). $16.16
You’ve probably heard the buzz about this memoir by Michelle Zauner, who’s best known for performing in the indie rock band Japanese Breakfast. Trust us, her book is worth the hype.
•••
“Southbound: Essays on Identity, Inheritance, and Social Change”
By Anjali Enjeti (University of Georgia Press). $24.95
This nonfiction pick offers a nuanced and much-needed journey into exploring what it means to be American. In 20 essays, Enjeti tackles everything from White feminism to voter suppression.
