The second season for Tennessee High School football teams starts Friday with the first round of the TSSAA playoffs.
Portland travels to Southwind in Memphis this week to make their 25th appearance in the playoffs.
The Jaguars come into the contest 7-2 and are reaching the playoffs for the eighth time.
The school opened in 2007 and the Jaguars have already won a state championship in football as well as ten girls and boys track title combined in their short history.
The Panthers have lost three straight games and have been bitten by the injury bug.
But Portland coach Wes Inman is hoping to get some of those kids back for this week’s game.
“We started the season with three running backs who had tremendous years as juniors,” Inman explained. “We lost one six weeks ago and lost another in the Springfield. We played two sophomores on the offensive line.”
Southwind has speed to burn, and Inman hopes to contain that speed in the contest.
“My big concern is their defensive line,” Portland coach Wes Inman said. “They are big, swift, and aggressive. We have to take care of the first level and pick up their blitzes.”
The Jaguars run a variety of defensive fronts including a 4-3.
“Southwind will sometimes have five defensive linemen hands down and four defensive hands down,” Inman said.
Offensively, Southwind lines up in a shotgun formation with a H-Back with two receivers on one side and one on the other side of the line.
“Southwind is 60/40 run pass,” Inman explained. “They are capable of big passing plays. We have to stop the run and contain the passing game to be successful. Friday night. You can play 95% perfect on defense, but the 5% when you don’t play perfect can go for touchdowns. They have that kind of speed.”
Southwind has used two quarterbacks in past games with one having more speed and the other the better passer.
The Panthers have been shut out the past two games and Inman knows that a good offense is a good defense, especially against an athletic team like Southwind.
“We need sustained drives like we had in the Station Camp game, “Inman stated. “We have to control the clock and score when we have opportunities. Special teams play will be important also. It’s a new season and we are excited about playing Friday night.”
Portland is 6-10 on the road in opening games in the playoffs.
