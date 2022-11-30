On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Portland Community Education Foundation announced the recipients of this year’s Teacher Grants:
• Ann Meador from North Sumner Elementary
• Heide Wix from Clyde Riggs Elementary
• Katlin Dillard from Portland East Middle School
• Jessica Betcher from Portland Gateview Elementary
• Michelle Calvin from Portland Gateview Elementary
• Denise Wilson from Portland Gateview Elementary
• Kim Baughn from Portland West Middle School
• Electa Johns from Portland West Middle School
The teacher grants awarded totaled almost $6,100.
The Portland Community Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises funds and awards grants to teachers for innovative and creative classroom projects, as well as providing scholarships to Portland area residents for higher education. Since 2006, over $68,600 has been dispersed to Portland area teachers and $217,000 has been awarded to Portland area residents in scholarships. Eighty% of the monies raised by the Foundation go for student scholarships and 20% go to teacher grants.
This year more than $26,000 was raised for the Portland Community Education Foundation at a fundraising dinner held on Tuesday, Nov. 1st, at the Southern Occasions Event Center in Portland. Sumner County Farm Bureau and Gastite were corporate contributors this year.
The goals of the Education Foundation are threefold:
• Providing independent funding for teachers that would not typically be covered by the school budget through Teacher Grants.
• Awarding scholarships to Portland area residents for the purpose of higher education via community college, university, or vocational programs.
• Giving members of the Portland community a channel to contribute to education and strengthen the city’s future.
People wishing to contribute to the Education Foundation may do so by emailing the foundation at portlandcef@gmail.com or by contacting the Chamber of Commerce.
