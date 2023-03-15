The 2nd Annual Sumner County Spring Clean-up will be Saturday, March 25th. You can sign up to help clean up Portland (other another Sumner County Community) by going to the below link. You can sign up as an individual or sign up a group.
The Portland group will have First Baptist Portland as a central meeting location. Here are the time slots you can sign up for:
7 a.m. — 10 a.m.
8 a.m. — 11 a.m.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m.
You will receive an e-mail to the account that you signed up with, closer to the event with important details for the day of the clean-up.
Please visit https://healthysumner.com/sumner-county-spring-clean-up/ for more details about the event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.