Farmers plant more corn, soybeans and cotton

“Tennessee producers plan for increased acreages of corn, soybeans, cotton and hay in 2018,” said Debra Kenerson, Tennessee statistician. “All types of tobacco acreages are expected to decline, with burley taking the largest impact, decreasing 3,000 acres from 2017 and even showing a 500-acre decrease from producers’ March 2018 expectations.”

Soybeans planted in Tennessee were estimated at 1.75 million acres, an increase of 60,000 acres from 2017. Acres harvested for grain, at 1.72 million acres, was 60,000 acres more than acres a year ago. U.S. soybean planted area for 2018 was estimated at 89.6 million acres, a decrease of 1 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 88.9 million acres, was down 1 percent from 2017.

Acreage planted to corn in Tennessee was estimated at 780,000 acres, an increase of 30,000 acres from 2017. Acres harvested for grain was estimated at 730,000 acres, an increase of 20,000 acres from last year. The U.S. corn planted for all purposes in 2018 was estimated at 89.1 million acres, a 1 percent decrease from last year. Growers expect to harvest 81.8 million acres for grain, a 1 percent decrease from last year.

Upland cotton acreage in Tennessee was estimated at 350,000, an increase of 5,000 acres from 2017. The U.S. total upland cotton acreage is estimated at 13.3 million acres, an increase of 7 percent from the previous year.

Farmers in Tennessee intend to set an estimated 9,000 acres of burley tobacco for harvest. This was 3,000 acres less than the 2017 level. Dark fire-cured tobacco acreage set was estimated at 6,800 acres, a decrease of 700 acres from the previous year. Dark air-cured tobacco acreage was estimated at 1,500 acres, a decrease of 100 from a year ago. Burley producing states acreage for harvest was estimated at 69,800 acres, 14 percent less than last year.

Winter wheat seeded acreage in Tennessee was estimated at 390,000 acres, 20,000 acres more than the previous year. Acreage harvested for grain was estimated at 295,000 acres, 20,000 acres more than 2017. The U.S. winter wheat planted area was estimated at 32.7 million acres, a slight increase from 2017. Area harvested for grain was forecast at 24.8 million acres, a decrease of 2 percent from last year.

Alfalfa hay acreage in Tennessee was estimated at 18,000 acres, an increase of 3,000 from the 2017 crop. All other hay was estimated at 1.80 million acres, an increase of 100,000 from a year ago. The U.S. All other hay acreage was estimated at 55.1 million acres, an increase of 2 percent from 2017.

