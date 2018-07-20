String, yarn, fleece and a whole lot of Alpaca

The public joined in on the fun, as well, and visited to shop at the dozens of vendors that sold a variety of natural products, enjoyed a fashion show that featured products made from luxurious alpaca fleece, joined a free yoga with alpacas class and got free alpaca selfies.

Additionally, the largest alpaca fleece competition in the U.S. took place at the Natural Fiber Extravaganza. More than 600 fleeces were entered from throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“The fleeces we judged showed a whole new level,” said fleece show judge Cheryl Gehly. “After looking at the fleece that received the best hand award in the Huacayas, I had to bring every person in that fleece room over to touch it. This is a new level of fiber sensory memory. The judge’s choice award winner is going to be the type that changes the industry.”

The association also held its annual meeting Saturday at the Wilson County Expo Center. The meeting was live streamed so members who were unable to attend the event in person could also receive updates and future plans from board members and executive director Bud Synhorst.

“We are so pleased with the hospitality of all who welcomed the Alpaca Owners Association to the area for our Natural Fiber Extravaganza,” said Synhorst. “We appreciate all those who came to the event and look forward to coming back next year.”

Due to the success of the show, the second Natural Fiber Extravaganza will take place July 19-21 at the Wilson County Expo Center. With the dates and location set, detailed plans are already made for the 2019 show, which will offer even more fun and exciting features for the public, as well as registered participants.

For updates on this and other events, visit alpacainfo.com.