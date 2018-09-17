MTSU toasts local dairy, named among first with state’s Tennessee Milk logo

It’s “Got Tennessee Milk?”

State Department of Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton announced Sept. 5 that Middle Tennessee State University and Crossville-based Sunrise Dairy are the first to carry the Tennessee Milk logo on their dairy products sold publicly.

Templeton made the announcement in Middle Tennessee State University’s School of Agriculture Stark Agriculture Building, with more than 30 state, dairy industry and MTSU students, staff and administrators on hand.

Milk that receives the state’s Tennessee Milk designation must be entirely sourced, processed and bottled in Tennessee. The program is administered by the state Department of Agriculture, and milk was named the official beverage of Tennessee in 2009.

“This logo allows consumers the opportunity to support Tennessee dairy farmers, who are facing challenging times right now,” Templeton said. “We appreciate the Tennessee Dairy Producers Association for supporting the enabling legislation, assisting TDA on the development of the logo and promoting the program to producers and processors.”

Jessica Carter, director of the MTSU school of agriculture, said the university “is proud to be one of the first producer and processors to participate in the new Tennessee Milk program. The MTSU Creamery opened in June 2017.

“Being part of this program will allow us to brand our milk as a locally-produced product and enable consumers to confidently purchase dairy products from Tennessee farmers,” Carter said. “Our freshly bottled MTSU milk will proudly display the new logo to help promote Tennessee’s dairy industry.”

The logo includes a small blue circle outline, larger red inner circle with the words “Tennessee Milk” and features an old-style bottle with the state’s three-star trademark.

Carter and Templeton led a “milk toast” as the group enjoyed MTSU chocolate milk.

East Tennessee-based Weigel’s, Williamson County’s Hatcher Family Dairy and Orlinda-based G & G Family Dairy soon will carry the same logo designation, Templeton said.

Templeton shared there are now 224 dairy farms in Tennessee, with about 33,500 dairy cows, goats and sheep an average of 145 per farm, 36 processing plants and an economic impact of $130 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The commissioner told the audience the state lost an average of 32 dairies per year since 2008 and lost 67 in the past 16 months, with global competition and retiring farmers cited among a variety of reasons.

He praised lawmakers with the 110th General Assembly for passing legislation enacting the logo. He recognized Sen. Frank Niceley, of Strawberry Plains, and Rep. David Hawk, of Greeneville, for sponsoring.

Danny Sutton, the state’s dairy administrator, helped engineer the pursuit of the logo.

Along with his wife, state Rep. Sheila Butt, of Columbia, Stan Butt represented the Tennessee Dairy Producers Association at the announcement.

Many in the group received a tour of the MTSU milk processing plant, which was led by MTSU student Christina Davis. About eight students attended. Many of them are part of the early morning milking process at the MTSU Farm and Dairy Experiential Learning and Research Center in Lascassas.

Director Matthew Wade oversees the MTSU Farm and Dairy operations.

MTSU has more than 300 combined undergraduate and graduate programs. The School of Agriculture is one of 11 departments in the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.